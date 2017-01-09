El Inquilino 89 I Howe Gelb y M. Ward, "A thousand kisses deep"

Seguimos con "Los inéditos de Fernando Vacas", que esta vez nos trae un interpretación de la canción de Leonard Cohen "A thousand kisses deep", realizada por Howe Gelb y M. Ward en el estudio Eureka de Fernando Vacas y aún sin publicar. El inquilino, sección de Córdoba Hoy por Hoy a cargo de Juan Bolaños. Sintonía original de Lämpara. Emitido el 13 de diciembre de 2016.

La canción A Thousand Kisses Deep está basado en un poema de Leoard Cohen, que incluía la siguiente dedicatoria:

He estado trabajando en esta canción por mucho tiempo. Parece que todo encajó hace unos días. Quiero dedicarla a esas personas amables (casi como mi familia) que me felicitaron en mi cumpleaños y que, tan generosamente, han acogido mi trabajo.

Leonard Cohen; 24 de septiembre de 1998

For Those Who Greeted Me.

1. You came to me this morning

And you handled me like meat.

You'd have to live alone to know

How good that feels, how sweet.

My mirror twin, my next of kin,

I'd know you in my sleep.

And who but you would take me in

A thousand kisses deep?

2. I loved you when you opened

Like a lily to the heat.

I'm just another snowman

Standing in the rain and sleet,

Who loved you with his frozen love

His second-hand physique -

With all he is, and all he was

A thousand kisses deep.

3. All soaked in sex, and pressed against

The limits of the sea:

I saw there were no oceans left

For scavengers like me.

We made it to the forward deck

I blessed our remnant fleet -

And then consented to be wrecked

A thousand kisses deep.

4. I know you had to lie to me,

I know you had to cheat.

But the Means no longer guarantee

The Virtue in Deceit.

That truth is bent, that beauty spent,

That style is obsolete -

Ever since the Holy Spirit went

A thousand kisses deep.

5. (So what about this Inner Light

That's boundless and unique?

I'm slouching through another night

A thousand kisses deep.)

6. I'm turning tricks; I'm getting fixed,

I'm back on Boogie Street.

I tried to quit the business -

Hey, I'm lazy and I'm weak.

But sometimes when the night is slow,

The wretched and the meek,

We gather up our hearts and go

A thousand kisses deep.

7. (And fragrant is the thought of you,

The file on you complete -

Except what we forgot to do

A thousand kisses deep.)

8. The ponies run, the girls are young,

The odds are there to beat.

You win a while, and then it's done -

Your little winning streak.

And summoned now to deal

With your invincible defeat,

You live your life as if it's real

A thousand kisses deep.

9. (I jammed with Diz and Dante -

I did not have their sweep -

But once or twice, they let me play

A thousand kisses deep.)

10. And I'm still working with the wine,

Still dancing cheek to cheek.

The band is playing "Auld Lang Syne" -

The heart will not retreat.

And maybe I had miles to drive,

And promises to keep -

You ditch it all to stay alive

A thousand kisses deep.

11. And now you are the Angel Death

And now the Paraclete;

And now you are the Savior's Breath

And now the Belsen heap.

No turning from the threat of love,

No transcendental leap -

As witnessed here in time and blood

A thousand kisses deep.

