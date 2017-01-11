Cadena SER Radio en directo

SER Castilla-La Mancha

SER Ciudad Real

El Concurso Nacional de Carrozas y Comparsas de Ciudad Real repartirá 24.000 euros en premios

El Ayuntamiento ha abierto el plazo de presentación de solicitudes para la participación en el Domingo de Piñata, que se celebrará el 5 de marzo

Ciudad Real

Este año se ha aumentado en 1.800 euros el dinero destinado a premios para los participantes. 

En el Concurso podrán participar todas la Peñas, Asociaciones o grupos homogéneos de más de 15 personas procedentes de todo el territorio nacional. Se establecen cuatro categorías: NACIONAL (Carroza y Comparsa), LOCAL (Carroza y Comparsa), INFANTIL y COMPARSAS (Murgas y Charangas sin carroza) y el Premio Especial del Ayuntamiento de Ciudad Real al mejor montaje del desfile, carroza y comparsa.

Se otorgarán los siguientes premios:

A) PREMIO ESPECIAL DEL EXCMO. AYUNTAMIENTO al mejor montaje del desfile, carroza y comparsa. ARLEQUÍN DE ORO y 5.000 €

B) CATEGORÍA NACIONAL (Carroza y Comparsa):

1er. PREMIO ............................. 3.000 € + Trofeo

2º. PREMIO ............................... 1.500 € + Trofeo

3º. PREMIO ............................... 1.000 € + Trofeo

4º. PREMIO ............................... 500 € + Trofeo

5º. PREMIO ............................... 500 € + Trofeo

6º. PREMIO ............................... 500 € + Trofeo

7º. PREMIO ............................... 500 € + Trofeo

8º. PREMIO ............................... 500 € + Trofeo

9º. PREMIO ............................... 500 € + Trofeo

C) CATEGORÍA LOCAL (Carroza y Comparsa):

1er. PREMIO ............................. 900 € + Trofeo

2º. PREMIO ............................... 600 € + Trofeo

3º. PREMIO ............................... 400 € + Trofeo

D) CATEGORÍA INFANTIL:

1er. PREMIO ............................. 600 € + Trofeo

2º. PREMIO ............................... 400 € + Trofeo

3º. PREMIO ............................... 300 € + Trofeo

4º. PREMIO ............................... 300 € + Trofeo

E) CATEGORÍA COMPARSAS (Murgas y Charangas SIN CARROZA):

1er. PREMIO ............................. 2.300 € + Trofeo

2º. PREMIO ............................... 1.500 € + Trofeo

3º. PREMIO ............................... 1.000 € + Trofeo

4º. PREMIO ............................... 500 € + Trofeo

5º. PREMIO ............................... 500 € + Trofeo

6º. PREMIO ............................... 300 € + Trofeo

7º. PREMIO ............................... 300 € + Trofeo

8º. PREMIO ............................... 300 € + Trofeo

9º. PREMIO ............................... 300 € + Trofeo

Los interesados en participar deberán inscribirse en días laborables en la Concejalía de Festejos del Ayuntamiento hasta el día 17 de febrero de 2017 a las 14:00 horas.

El Jurado será nombrado por el Excmo. Ayuntamiento y estará compuesto por personas de diferentes ámbitos socio-culturales. 

Cada Peña, Asociación o Grupo participante, podrá optar a un premio de su categoría.  

 

 

La presencia de animales en el desfile, deberá aprobarse previamente por la Concejalía de Festejos, debido al posible riesgo de ocasionar accidentes imprevistos. La organización no abonará ninguna cantidad por subvención de desplazamiento o portes a los participantes.

