El Concurso Nacional de Carrozas y Comparsas de Ciudad Real repartirá 24.000 euros en premios

Este año se ha aumentado en 1.800 euros el dinero destinado a premios para los participantes.
En el Concurso podrán participar todas la Peñas, Asociaciones o grupos homogéneos de más de 15 personas procedentes de todo el territorio nacional. Se establecen cuatro categorías: NACIONAL (Carroza y Comparsa), LOCAL (Carroza y Comparsa), INFANTIL y COMPARSAS (Murgas y Charangas sin carroza) y el Premio Especial del Ayuntamiento de Ciudad Real al mejor montaje del desfile, carroza y comparsa.
Se otorgarán los siguientes premios:
A) PREMIO ESPECIAL DEL EXCMO. AYUNTAMIENTO al mejor montaje del desfile, carroza y comparsa. ARLEQUÍN DE ORO y 5.000 €
B) CATEGORÍA NACIONAL (Carroza y Comparsa):
1er. PREMIO ............................. 3.000 € + Trofeo
2º. PREMIO ............................... 1.500 € + Trofeo
3º. PREMIO ............................... 1.000 € + Trofeo
4º. PREMIO ............................... 500 € + Trofeo
5º. PREMIO ............................... 500 € + Trofeo
6º. PREMIO ............................... 500 € + Trofeo
7º. PREMIO ............................... 500 € + Trofeo
8º. PREMIO ............................... 500 € + Trofeo
9º. PREMIO ............................... 500 € + Trofeo
C) CATEGORÍA LOCAL (Carroza y Comparsa):
1er. PREMIO ............................. 900 € + Trofeo
2º. PREMIO ............................... 600 € + Trofeo
3º. PREMIO ............................... 400 € + Trofeo
D) CATEGORÍA INFANTIL:
1er. PREMIO ............................. 600 € + Trofeo
2º. PREMIO ............................... 400 € + Trofeo
3º. PREMIO ............................... 300 € + Trofeo
4º. PREMIO ............................... 300 € + Trofeo
E) CATEGORÍA COMPARSAS (Murgas y Charangas SIN CARROZA):
1er. PREMIO ............................. 2.300 € + Trofeo
2º. PREMIO ............................... 1.500 € + Trofeo
3º. PREMIO ............................... 1.000 € + Trofeo
4º. PREMIO ............................... 500 € + Trofeo
5º. PREMIO ............................... 500 € + Trofeo
6º. PREMIO ............................... 300 € + Trofeo
7º. PREMIO ............................... 300 € + Trofeo
8º. PREMIO ............................... 300 € + Trofeo
9º. PREMIO ............................... 300 € + Trofeo
Los interesados en participar deberán inscribirse en días laborables en la Concejalía de Festejos del Ayuntamiento hasta el día 17 de febrero de 2017 a las 14:00 horas.
El Jurado será nombrado por el Excmo. Ayuntamiento y estará compuesto por personas de diferentes ámbitos socio-culturales.
Cada Peña, Asociación o Grupo participante, podrá optar a un premio de su categoría.
La presencia de animales en el desfile, deberá aprobarse previamente por la Concejalía de Festejos, debido al posible riesgo de ocasionar accidentes imprevistos. La organización no abonará ninguna cantidad por subvención de desplazamiento o portes a los participantes.