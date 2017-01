Vitolo, baja en Pamplona

SEVILLE, SPAIN - JANUARY 15: Victor Machin Perez "Vitolo" of Sevilla FC (L) being followed by Luka Modric of Real Madrid CF (R) during the La Liga match between Sevilla FC and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on January 15, 2017 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde Getty Images) / Aitor Alcalde / Getty Images