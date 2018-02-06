VISITA DE LOS REYES A MÁLAGA Así ha sido la visita de las Reyes en Málaga Twitter de Jesús Sánchez OrellanaJesús Sánchez Orellana Málaga 06/02/2018 - 17:09 h. CET Usa y para navegar por la galería anterior play siguiente 1 LOS REYES ENTREGAN EN MÁLAGA LAS MEDALLAS DE ORO AL MÉRITO EN BELLAS ARTES GRAF6093. MÁLAGA, 06/02/2018.- El rey Felipe VI se deja fotografiar por un hombre a la salida del Centre Pompidou Málaga tras el acto de entrega hoy de las Medallas de Oro al Mérito en las Bellas Artes, en el que ha estado acompañado de la reina Letizia y con la presencia de la presidenta de la Junta de Andalucía, Susana Díaz y del ministro de Cultura, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo.EFE/Daniel Pérez Daniel Pérez (EFE) 2 LOS REYES ENTREGAN EN MÁLAGA LAS MEDALLAS DE ORO AL MÉRITO EN BELLAS ARTES GRAF6102. MÁLAGA, 06/02/2018.-La reina Letizia saluda a la salida del Centre Pompidou Málaga tras el acto de entrega hoy de las Medallas de Oro al Mérito en las Bellas Artes, que ha presidido junto al rey Felipe VI y con la presencia de la presidenta de la Junta de Andalucía, Susana Díaz y del ministro de Cultura, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo.EFE/Daniel Pérez Daniel Pérez (EFE) 3 Spanish Royals Deliver The Golden Medals To The Merit In Fine Arts 2016 MALAGA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 06: Rafael Amargo (C) receives the Gold Medal of Merit in Fine Arts 2016 from King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain at the Pompidou Center on February 6, 2018 in Malaga, Spain. (Photo by Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage) Carlos R. Alvarez (WireImage) 4 Spanish Royals Deliver The Golden Medals To The Merit In Fine Arts 2016 MALAGA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 06: Actor Jose Coronado attends the Gold Medals of Merit in Fine Arts 2016 ceremony at the Pompidou Center on February 6, 2018 in Malaga, Spain. (Photo by Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage) Carlos R. Alvarez (WireImage) 5 Spanish Royals Deliver The Golden Medals To The Merit In Fine Arts 2016 MALAGA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 06: (L-R) Jualian Lopez 'El Juli', Tomatito, Rafael Amargo, Lorenzo Caprile, actress Magui Mira and actor Jose Coronado attend the Gold Medals of Merit in Fine Arts 2016 ceremony at the Pompidou Center on February 6, 2018 in Malaga, Spain. (Photo by Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage) Carlos R. Alvarez (WireImage) 6 Spanish Royals Deliver The Golden Medals To The Merit In Fine Arts 2016 MALAGA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 06: King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain attend the Gold Medals of Merit in Fine Arts 2016 ceremony at the Pompidou Center on February 6, 2018 in Malaga, Spain. (Photo by Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage) Carlos R. Alvarez (WireImage) 7 Spanish Royals Deliver The Golden Medals To The Merit In Fine Arts 2016 MALAGA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 06: Designer Lorenzo Caprile (C) receives the Gold Medal of Merit in Fine Arts 2016 from King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain at the Pompidou Center on February 6, 2018 in Malaga, Spain. (Photo by Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage) Carlos R. Alvarez (WireImage) 8 Spanish Royals Deliver The Golden Medals To The Merit In Fine Arts 2016 MALAGA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 06: Queen Letizia of Spain (C) King Felipe VI of Spain (L) and Spanish Minister of Education, Culture and Sports Inigo Mendez de Vigo (R) attend the Gold Medals of Merit in Fine Arts 2016 ceremony at the Pompidou Center on February 6, 2018 in Malaga, Spain. (Photo by Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage) Carlos R. Alvarez (WireImage) 9 LOS REYES ENTREGAN EN MÁLAGA LAS MEDALLAS DE ORO AL MÉRITO EN BELLAS ARTES GRAF6065. MÁLAGA, 06/02/2018.- Los reyes de España (c), acompañados de la presidenta de la Junta de Andalucía, Susana Díaz (6i), y el ministro de Cultura, Íñigo Méndez de Vigo (8d), posan en foto de familia con los galardonados hoy con las Medallas de Oro al Mérito en las Bellas Artes que se ha celebrado hoy en el Centre Pompidou Málaga. EFE/Daniel Pérez Daniel Pérez (EFE) 10 Spanish Royals Deliver The Golden Medals To The Merit In Fine Arts 2016 MALAGA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 06: King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain attend the Gold Medals of Merit in Fine Arts 2016 ceremony at the Pompidou Center on February 6, 2018 in Malaga, Spain. (Photo by Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage) Carlos R. Alvarez (WireImage) 11 Spanish Royals Deliver The Golden Medals To The Merit In Fine Arts 2016 MALAGA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 06: Queen Letizia of Spain attends the Gold Medals of Merit in Fine Arts 2016 ceremony at the Pompidou Center on February 6, 2018 in Malaga, Spain. (Photo by Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage) Carlos R. Alvarez (WireImage) Málaga Felipe VI Andalucía Familia Real Jefe de Estado Casa Real España Política +