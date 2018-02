La planta de Airbus en San Pablo, con trabajo para la próxima década

A man (bottom-C) is dwarft while taking photographs underneath the wing and propeller engines of Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Airbus A400 transport plane at the static display ahead of the Singapore Airshow at the Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore, 04 February 2018. The Singapore Airshow will take place from 06 to 11 February 2018 and will showcase aviation and defense technologies from around the world. (Singapur, Malasia, Singapur) / WALLACE WOON (EFE)