Baño total

SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 18: Xabier Prieto of Real Sociedad celebrates after scoring the first goal for Real Sociedad during the La Liga match between Real Sociedad and Levante at Estadio de Anoeta on February 18, 2018 in San Sebastian, . (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano ArceGetty Images) / Juan Manuel Serrano Arce (Getty Images)