Consulta aquí los horarios deportivos del fin de semana (3-6 mayo)

Murcia

FÚTBOL

Segunda División

-Oviedo-Lorca FC                        16:00 horas (domingo)

Segunda División B

-UCAM Murcia-Marbella             18:00 horas (sábado)

-Lorca Deportiva-Real Murcia   17:30 horas (domingo)

-Écija-Jumilla                                18:30 horas (domingo)

-B. Linense-Cartagena                18:30 horas (domingo)

BALONCESTO

Final Four Champions League (Semifinal)

-AEK Atenas-UCAM Murcia        20:30 horas (viernes)

-Final (domingo 19:30 horas) / 3º y 4º puesto (domingo 16:30 horas)

BALONCESTO EN SILLA DE RUEDAS

Playoff de ascenso

-UCAM Murcia BSR-Ademi Tenerife    18:00 horas (sábado)

FÚTBOL SALA

Final Copa Presidente FFRM

-ElPozo Murcia-Plásticos Romero Cartagena     20:00 horas (jueves)

Primera División Femenina

-No hay jornada para Jimbee Roldán o UCAM ElPozo

