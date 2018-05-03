Consulta aquí los horarios deportivos del fin de semana (3-6 mayo)

FÚTBOL
Segunda División
-Oviedo-Lorca FC 16:00 horas (domingo)
Segunda División B
-UCAM Murcia-Marbella 18:00 horas (sábado)
-Lorca Deportiva-Real Murcia 17:30 horas (domingo)
-Écija-Jumilla 18:30 horas (domingo)
-B. Linense-Cartagena 18:30 horas (domingo)
BALONCESTO
Final Four Champions League (Semifinal)
-AEK Atenas-UCAM Murcia 20:30 horas (viernes)
-Final (domingo 19:30 horas) / 3º y 4º puesto (domingo 16:30 horas)
BALONCESTO EN SILLA DE RUEDAS
Playoff de ascenso
-UCAM Murcia BSR-Ademi Tenerife 18:00 horas (sábado)
FÚTBOL SALA
Final Copa Presidente FFRM
-ElPozo Murcia-Plásticos Romero Cartagena 20:00 horas (jueves)
Primera División Femenina
-No hay jornada para Jimbee Roldán o UCAM ElPozo
- Lorca FC
- CF Lorca Deportiva
- FC Jumilla
- UCAM Murcia CF
- UCAM Murcia
- FC Cartagena
- Real Murcia
- ElPozo Murcia
- Plásticos Romero Cartagena
- Futbol sala
- Baloncesto
- Equipos
- Fútbol
- Deportes