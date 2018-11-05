Del BEC al mundo

Cadena SER
Cadena SER
Bilbao
05/11/2018 - 09:11 h.
CET
PREMIOS EMA | Camila Cabello triunfa en los EMAs en una gala de puro espectáculo televisivo
1
Camila Cabello y su canción 'Havana' triunfan en los MTV EMAs, celebrados en Bilbao
Camila Cabello en la Red Carpet de la MTV
MTV EMA (CHANCE)
2
Camila Cabello poses with her awards during the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards at Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Bilbao
Camila Cabello poses with her awards during the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards at Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Bilbao, Spain, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
SERGIO PEREZ (REUTERS)
3
Actor Terry Crews leaps as he arrives at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards at Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Bilbao
Actor Terry Crews leaps as he arrives at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards at Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Bilbao, Spain, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Sergio Perez (REUTERS)
4
MTV EMAs 2018 - After Show Party
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Jon Kortajarena attends the MTV EMAs 2018 on November 04, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images for MTV)
Carlos Alvarez (Getty Images for MTV)
5
MTV EMAs 2018 - After Show Party
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Debby Ryan (R) and a guest attend the MTV EMAs 2018 after show party at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV)
Andreas Rentz (Getty Images for MTV)
6
MTV EMAs 2018 - After Show Party
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Ioanna Bella attends the MTV EMAs 2018 after show party at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV)
Andreas Rentz (Getty Images for MTV)
7
MTV EMAs 2018 - After Show Party
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Debby Ryan (R) and a guest attend the MTV EMAs 2018 after show party at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV)
Andreas Rentz (Getty Images for MTV)
8
MTV EMAs 2018 - After Show Party
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Joey Essex (R) and a guest attend the MTV EMAs 2018 after show party at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV)
Andreas Rentz (Getty Images for MTV)
9
MTV EMAs 2018 - After Show Party
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: General view of the MTV EMAs 2018 after show party at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV)
Andreas Rentz (Getty Images for MTV)
10
MTV EMAs 2018 - After Show Party
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Hugo Gloss and Anitta during the MTV EMAs 2018 after show party at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV)
Andreas Rentz (Getty Images for MTV)
11
MTV EMAs 2018 - After Show Party
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Gilbert Vierich, Caroline Daur and Sebastian Pringle attend the MTV EMAs 2018 after show party at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV)
Andreas Rentz (Getty Images for MTV)
12
MTV EMAs 2018 - After Show Party
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Viacom CEO Bob Bakish and Global Head of Music and Talent, Viacom and Co-brand Head MTV International Bruce Gillmer attend the MTV EMAs 2018 after show party at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV)
Andreas Rentz (Getty Images for MTV)
13
MTV EMAs 2018 - After Show Party
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Sebastian Pringle and Gilbert Vierich of Crystal Fighters attend the MTV EMAs 2018 after show party at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV)
Andreas Rentz (Getty Images for MTV)
14
MTV EMAs 2018 - After Show Party
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Ann-Kathrin Gotze and Mandy Bork during the MTV EMAs 2018 after show party at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV)
Andreas Rentz (Getty Images for MTV)
15
MTV EMAs 2018 - After Show Party
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: General view of the MTV EMAs 2018 after show party at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV)
Andreas Rentz (Getty Images for MTV)
16
MTV EMAs 2018 - After Show Party
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: General view of the MTV EMAs 2018 after show party at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV)
Andreas Rentz (Getty Images for MTV)
17
MTV EMAs 2018 - After Show Party
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Caroline Daur and Xavier Serrano attend the MTV EMAs 2018 after show party at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV)
Andreas Rentz (Getty Images for MTV)
18
MTV EMAs 2018 - After Show Party
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: (L-R)Sophie Kasaei and Natahan Henry during the MTV EMAs 2018 after show party at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV)
Andreas Rentz (Getty Images for MTV)
19
MTV EMAs 2018 - After Show Party
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Jack and Jack attend during the MTV EMAs 2018 after show party at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV)
Andreas Rentz (Getty Images for MTV)
20
Bastille and Marshmello perform at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards at Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Bilbao
Bastille and Marshmello perform at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards at Bilbao Exhibition Centre in Bilbao, Spain, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent West
VINCENT WEST (REUTERS)
21
MTV EMAs 2018 - After Show Party
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Anitta and Sofia Reyes during the MTV EMAs 2018 after show party at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for MTV)
Andreas Rentz (Getty Images for MTV)
22
MTV EMAs 2018 - Show
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Jack & Jack perform on stage during the MTV EMAs 2018 at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre (BEC) on November 04, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Dave Hogan/MTV 2018/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)
Dave Hogan/MTV 2018 ((Credit too long, see caption))
23
MTV EMAs 2018 - Show
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Nicki Minaj performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2018 at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre (BEC) on November 04, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Dave Hogan/MTV 2018/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)
Dave Hogan/MTV 2018 ((Credit too long, see caption))
24
MTV EMAs 2018 - Show
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Shawn Mendes on the screen during the MTV EMAs 2018 at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre (BEC) on November 04, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Dave Hogan/MTV 2018/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)
Dave Hogan/MTV 2018 ((Credit too long, see caption))
25
MTV EMAs 2018 - Show
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Janet Jackson on stage during the MTV EMAs 2018 at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre (BEC) on November 04, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Dave Hogan/MTV 2018/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)
Dave Hogan/MTV 2018 ((Credit too long, see caption))
26
MTV EMAs 2018 - Show
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2018 at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre (BEC) on November 04, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Dave Hogan/MTV 2018/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)
Dave Hogan/MTV 2018 ((Credit too long, see caption))
27
MTV EMAs 2018 - Show
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Bebe Rexha performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2018 at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre (BEC) on November 04, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Dave Hogan/MTV 2018/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)
Dave Hogan/MTV 2018 ((Credit too long, see caption))
28
MTV EMAs 2018 - Show
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Bebe Rexha performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2018 at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre (BEC) on November 04, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Dave Hogan/MTV 2018/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)
Dave Hogan/MTV 2018 ((Credit too long, see caption))
29
MTV EMAs 2018 - Show
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Rosalia performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2018 at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Kevin Mazur (WireImage)
30
MTV EMAs 2018 - Show
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Marshmello performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2018 at Bilbao Exhibition Centre on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for MTV)
Ian Gavan (Getty Images for MTV)
