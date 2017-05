Le Pen pierde los papeles en el debate contra Macron

Supporters of President of the political movement 'En Marche !' ( Onwards !) and French presidential election candidate Emmanuel Macron watch the TV debate between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen on a huge screen on May 03, 2017 in Paris, France. Macron and Le Pen arrived in the lead positions in the first round of the French presidential elections. France will hold the second round on May 07, 2017. / Chesnot (Getty Images)