Las vacas y la extrema derecha

Italian nationalist Luca Traini was arrested by Italian Carabinieri after shooting with a gun from a vehicle on passersby in the central Italian town of Macerata, Italy, 03 February 2018. According to the local authorities, Traini confessed to shooting from a vehicle and injuring four people. The town at the eastern Italian coast near Ancona was put under a lockdown due to shots being fired from a car driving around in the town / STRINGER (EFE)