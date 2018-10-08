El inesperado manifiesto político de Taylor Swift

En un país donde se espera que los artistas se posicionen políticamente, el silencio de una estrella de la altura de Taylor Swift ha sido tomado como un apoyo implícito a las políticas de Donald Trump. Siendo una mujer blanca de Nashville, un bastión republicano, a Taylor Swift siempre se le ha considerado como una mujer afín a los republicanos.

Lo cierto es que la cantante nunca se había pronunciado políticamente. Hasta este fin de semana. Swift ha roto su costumbre de no hablar de estos temas y lo ha hecho, como ella hace todo, a lo grande. La artista de Tennessee ha escrito un extenso artículo en sus redes sociales arremetiendo contra las ideas de la candidata de su estado a las elecciones de noviembre y pidiendo el voto para los demócratas.

Tennessee será un Estado clave en las elecciones del próximo mes, un termómetro electoral para valorar las políticas de Trump y su aceptación interna y un manifiesto tan contundente como el de Swift puede desequilibrar el incierto resultado del Estado. “En el pasado he sido reacia a expresar públicamente mis opiniones políticas, pero debido a varios eventos en mi vida y en el mundo en los últimos dos años, me siento muy diferente al respecto ahora”, escribía la cantante y compositora, que explicaba a sus seguidores que siempre ha votado en función del candidato, votando por aquel que luche por los derechos humanos. “Creo en la lucha por los derechos LGTB, y que cualquier forma de discriminación basada en la orientación sexual o el género es incorrecta. Creo que el racismo sistémico que todavía vemos en este país hacia las personas de color es aterrador, repugnante y prevaleciente”, añadía.

La candidata republicana de Tennessee, apoyada recientemente por Trump, es Marsha Blackburn, una mujer que se presenta a sí misma como políticamente incorrecta y cuyos votos han seguido la línea marcada por su presidente. “Aunque quiero seguir votando a mujeres en política, no puedo apoyar a Marsha Blackburn”, escribía Twift, que a continuación explicaba sus motivos. “Su registro de voto en el Congreso me aterroriza. Ha votado en contra de la igualdad salarial, ha votado en contra de la ley contra la violencia hacia las mujeres. Ella cree que las empresas tienen el derecho a rechazar a parejas homosexuales y cree que no tienen el derecho a casarse. Esos no son mis valores”.

La cantante, además, ha invitado a los más jóvenes a votar. “Mucha gente inteligente, consciente y empoderados ha cumplido los 18 años desde las últimas elecciones y ahora tienen el derecho y el privilegio de hacer que su voto cuente”, explica Swift, que también se moja. “Yo votaré a Phil Bredesen para el Senado y a Jim Cooper para la Casa de los Representantes. Por favor, investigar a los candidatos que se presentan en vuestro Estado y votar a aquellos que se acerquen más a representar vuestros valores. Puede que nunca encontremos a un candidato o partido que nos represente al 100% en cada tema, pero hay que votar igualmente”, añade.

El paso al frente de Taylor Swift ha causado una gran sorpresa en EEUU. No por el hecho de que se pronuncia, que ya es extraño, sino por la manera de hacerlo y por la contundencia de su mensaje haciendo un traje a la candidata de Trump en Tennessee. El manifiesto de Swift contrasta con los mensajes de amor de su enemigo Kanyne West hacia Donald Trump. West ha protagonizado varios enfrentamientos con la cantante de Nashville y hasta ahora ambos representaban dos mundo diferentes, también en lo político, aunque en los últimos meses todo haya dado un giro inesperado.