Radio en directo

¿No tienes cuenta?

Regístrate

¿Ya eres usuario?

Entra en tu cuenta

O conéctate con

La historia (y la ilusión óptica) detrás de esta foto que te ha llegado por WhatsApp

La imagen, del fotógrafo de National Geographic George Steinmetz, ha vuelto a viralizarse años después de su publicación

Madrid

Es muy posible que en los últimos días te haya llegado por WhatsApp, o cualquier otra aplicación de mensajería o red social, una espectacular imagen aérea de unos camellos en el desierto.

La fotografía, obra del fotoperiodista estadounidense George Steinmetz, fue tomada en 2005 en el desierto de Omán. En ella, se puede observar una manada de camellos caminando sobre las dunas. Sin embargo, una mirada más pausada sobre la imagen permite apreciar que las siluetas negras no son, de hecho, los animales.

La composición, el ángulo de tiro de la cámara, el relieve del terreno y la luz provocan que, como el reportero está situado casi en la vertical de la caravana de camellos, sean las sombras proyectadas de estos las que acaparen la atención al mirar la imagen.

La fotografía forma parte de un proyecto de Steinmetz llamado Aires del desierto, en el que capturó espectaculares instantáneas de los desiertos más extremos del mundo durante 15 años y a lo largo de 27 países e incluso la Antártida.

Para obtener estas imágenes, el fotoperiodista se subió a un parapente motorizado de solo 45 kg y con una autonomía de vuelo de apenas tres horas. Desde una altura de hasta 150 metros sobre el suelo y a velocidades de hasta 50 kilómetros por hora, Steinmetz ha logrado completar el proyecto de su vida.

George Steinmetz, en su parapente motorizado. / Wikimedia Commons

"Con una cámara pierdo el miedo. Voy a sitios a los que no iría sin ella", explica el fotorreportero.

La imagen, que ha sido nombrada como una de las mejores del año por National Geographic, se ha vuelto a compartir masivamente en aplicaciones de mensajería y redes sociales doce años después de ser tomada debido a que un usuario la subió el pasado 1 de enero a Playbuzz, una plataforma de promoción y viralización de contenidos.

Estas son otras de las espectaculares imágenes que ha captado con su cámara George Steinmetz.

Photograph by George Steinmetz @geosteinmetz @thephotosociety I was so happy to see that in the last days of 2016 China formalized a ban on ivory imports. As China has world’s largest market for ivory, this is a huge step towards stopping the poaching that has decimated Africa’s elephant populations. There is now real hope that wild elephants populations will survive for future generations. It is indeed a Happy New Year! 🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘note: Elephants typically graze in small family groups and only congregate like this when under severe hunting pressure. This was the last large population of elephants that remained in the swamps of South Sudan in 2010, and were photographed for @natgeo as part of a population survey organized by the Wildlife Conservation Society. Please consider donating to organizations like @theWCS… you can make a difference.

Una foto publicada por George Steinmetz (@geosteinmetz) el

Flying at 14,100 ft. with my hands on the camera, and not the the controls of my motorized paraglider, this is one of the most difficult and nerve-wracking photos I've ever taken. The high altitude foot-launch take off was quite sketchy, but as I descended towards the lake, the birds came up to meet me. A collision would have been catastrophic for all concerned. The water here is very shallow, with a bottom of thick oozy mud that protects the birds from walking predators. I didn't want to think about what landing in it would do to my knees, or how I could ever get rescued. Sometimes you come across the extraordinary and want a photo really bad, and it's so nice when that determination is rewarded. Laguna Colorada in #Bolivia is a one-of-a-kind place: the primary nesting ground for the rare James's flamingo, and the volcanic waters are stained orange with algae that the birds thrive on. To get the full story, pick up a copy of my magnum opus Desert Air, a compilation of 15 years exploring the world's extreme deserts from the above. You can get a taste of the journey be clicking the link in the bio portion of @geosteinmetz @desertairbook @thephotosociety @natgeocreative @anastasiaphoto1 Photo by George Steinmetz

Una foto publicada por George Steinmetz (@geosteinmetz) el

Cargando