La historia (y la ilusión óptica) detrás de esta foto que te ha llegado por WhatsApp

Es muy posible que en los últimos días te haya llegado por WhatsApp, o cualquier otra aplicación de mensajería o red social, una espectacular imagen aérea de unos camellos en el desierto.
La fotografía, obra del fotoperiodista estadounidense George Steinmetz, fue tomada en 2005 en el desierto de Omán. En ella, se puede observar una manada de camellos caminando sobre las dunas. Sin embargo, una mirada más pausada sobre la imagen permite apreciar que las siluetas negras no son, de hecho, los animales.
La composición, el ángulo de tiro de la cámara, el relieve del terreno y la luz provocan que, como el reportero está situado casi en la vertical de la caravana de camellos, sean las sombras proyectadas de estos las que acaparen la atención al mirar la imagen.
La fotografía forma parte de un proyecto de Steinmetz llamado Aires del desierto, en el que capturó espectaculares instantáneas de los desiertos más extremos del mundo durante 15 años y a lo largo de 27 países e incluso la Antártida.
Para obtener estas imágenes, el fotoperiodista se subió a un parapente motorizado de solo 45 kg y con una autonomía de vuelo de apenas tres horas. Desde una altura de hasta 150 metros sobre el suelo y a velocidades de hasta 50 kilómetros por hora, Steinmetz ha logrado completar el proyecto de su vida.
"Con una cámara pierdo el miedo. Voy a sitios a los que no iría sin ella", explica el fotorreportero.
La imagen, que ha sido nombrada como una de las mejores del año por National Geographic, se ha vuelto a compartir masivamente en aplicaciones de mensajería y redes sociales doce años después de ser tomada debido a que un usuario la subió el pasado 1 de enero a Playbuzz, una plataforma de promoción y viralización de contenidos.
Estas son otras de las espectaculares imágenes que ha captado con su cámara George Steinmetz.
Photograph by George Steinmetz @geosteinmetz @thephotosociety I was so happy to see that in the last days of 2016 China formalized a ban on ivory imports. As China has world’s largest market for ivory, this is a huge step towards stopping the poaching that has decimated Africa’s elephant populations. There is now real hope that wild elephants populations will survive for future generations. It is indeed a Happy New Year! 🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘🐘note: Elephants typically graze in small family groups and only congregate like this when under severe hunting pressure. This was the last large population of elephants that remained in the swamps of South Sudan in 2010, and were photographed for @natgeo as part of a population survey organized by the Wildlife Conservation Society. Please consider donating to organizations like @theWCS… you can make a difference.
Photograph by George Steinmetz @geosteinmetz Wheat harvest in the Palouse, a region of rolling hills that spans the border between Idaho and Washington. This is the most productive wheat growing country in the USA, with harvests this year averaging over 100 bushels/acre. The wheat here is planted perpendicular to slope on steep inclines, up to 45°, and is harvested with special modified combines. To see more follow @feedtheplanet
Photograph by George Steinmetz @geosteinmetz / @thephotosociety As we ponder the meaning of #Earthday, it’s a good time to realize that the largest class of wilderness left on our planet are not forests or pasturelands, but the extreme deserts. These fragile ecosystems harbor life that has adapted to an almost waterless environment. Several years ago I organized a expedition to cross the hottest place on earth; The Empty Quarter of Saudi Arabia. After a running take off with my motorized paraglider, I got some rare aerial views of the mega dunes in the world’s largest sea of sand. These delicate environments are in need of protection as well.
Photograph by George Steinmetz @geostenmetz / @thephotosociety Otherworldly landscape of the Makran Coast in Iran, along a fault zone that forms the shore of the Indian Ocean between Chabahar and the Pakistani frontier. The hills were made of gypsum-rich mud which is is brick hard when baked by the sun, but easily eroded into karst-like forms when drenched by monsoon rains. It's a thrill and privilege to photograph such beautiful, remote, but previously unseen places. From #DesertAirBook, a 15 year exploration in all of the world's extreme deserts.
Photograph by George Steinmetz @geosteinmetz A dhow plies the shallows of the #Mozambique coast at low tide. The tides are strong in the #Bazaruto Archipelago during full and new moon, with 5+ meter variation and kilometers of shallows to drain. To see some of the local marine megafauna, check out @queenofmantas @natgeo This photo was taken flying low and slow, both hands on camera while flying my motorized paraglider. #notadrone #unpublished #blue
An early selfie, on my first #paramotor flight over the Sahara in 1997. To see a vanishing way of life, and the epic moment that started my own nomadic journey, scroll down.... To get a taste of flying the world's lightest motorized aircraft in the remotest corners of the world, check out the video via the link under my bio @geosteinmetz Photo by George Steinmetz #notadrone @natgeo @natgeocreative @thephotosociety #DesertAirBook
Flying at 14,100 ft. with my hands on the camera, and not the the controls of my motorized paraglider, this is one of the most difficult and nerve-wracking photos I've ever taken. The high altitude foot-launch take off was quite sketchy, but as I descended towards the lake, the birds came up to meet me. A collision would have been catastrophic for all concerned. The water here is very shallow, with a bottom of thick oozy mud that protects the birds from walking predators. I didn't want to think about what landing in it would do to my knees, or how I could ever get rescued. Sometimes you come across the extraordinary and want a photo really bad, and it's so nice when that determination is rewarded. Laguna Colorada in #Bolivia is a one-of-a-kind place: the primary nesting ground for the rare James's flamingo, and the volcanic waters are stained orange with algae that the birds thrive on. To get the full story, pick up a copy of my magnum opus Desert Air, a compilation of 15 years exploring the world's extreme deserts from the above. You can get a taste of the journey be clicking the link in the bio portion of @geosteinmetz @desertairbook @thephotosociety @natgeocreative @anastasiaphoto1 Photo by George Steinmetz
"Looks good, you go first!" were the instructions I got from François before I took off with my motorized paraglider. The wind was already strong at sunrise, but I was determined to photograph this lost city in the Grand Erg Occidental in #Algeria. I will be giving a lecture and signing books about my epic, 15-year project Desert Air @ICP in New York City next Wednesday night, October 1st. Photo by François Lagarde
