El mágico baile de los estorninos Cadena SER Madrid 26/01/2018 - 13:18 h. CET Usa y para navegar por la galería anterior play siguiente 1 Impresionante imagen captada el pasado 22 de enero en Rahat (Israel) de la coreografía de los estorninos antes de aterrizar para dormir. MENAHEM KAHANA (AFP/Getty Images) 2 El estornino es un ave ruidosa que puede ser considerada una molestia, aunque consumen grandes cantidades de insectos y otros invertebrados, beneficioso para la agricultura. AMIR COHEN (REUTERS) 3 A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama El baile captado en Beit Kama tiene figuras asombrosas. AMIR COHEN (REUTERS) 4 ABIR SULTAN (EFE) 5 AMIR COHEN (REUTERS) 6 AMIR COHEN (REUTERS) 7 ABIR SULTAN (EFE) 8 A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen AMIR COHEN (REUTERS) 9 RONEN ZVULUN (REUTERS) 10 starlings fly in formation Un hombre fotografía la bandada de estorninos. ABIR SULTAN (EFE) 11 AMIR COHEN (REUTERS) 12 RONEN ZVULUN (REUTERS) 13 Bandada de estorninos en sobre Rome. TONY GENTILE (REUTERS) 14 TONY GENTILE (REUTERS) 15 TONY GENTILE (REUTERS) Aves migratorias Aves Animales Fauna Especies Medio ambiente +