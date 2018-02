El ridículo penalti a lo panenka que le cuesta la eliminación al Metz

🙈 Look away Girona fans...



😬 FC Metz were eliminated from the French Cup competition last night after Farid Boulaya’s (on loan from Girona) attempted panenka was saved comfortably in a penalty shootout [via @DAVID17alpino]



#️⃣ #GironaFC #FCMetzpic.twitter.com/4Hnx7mpfrD