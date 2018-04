El mensaje de Embiid a Winslow tras romperle la máscara

Embiid on changing masks: "As far as the mask, Justise stepped on it and tried to break with his hands. But little did he know we have about 50 of them. It's going to take much more than that to get me out of these series. I'm going to be a nightmare for them too."

