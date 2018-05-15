El susto de una familia a punto de ser devorada por unos guepardos

Ha ocurrido en una reserva situada en Holanda, en el Safari Park Beekse Bergen, durante un safari. Una de las reglas de oro es que se puede circular y realizar la expedición con el vehículo, sin bajarse y manteniendo las ventanillas subidas. Esta familia no solo no cumplió esta norma, sino que estuvo paseando por la zona de los felinos. Con un niño en brazos.
Los animales se percataron de la inusual visita y comenzaron a seguirlos ante la sangre fría de los miembros de la familia que intentaban que retrocedieran haciendo aspavientos con los brazos. Otros visitantes del parque que circulaban detrás grabaron, estupefactos, toda la escena.
TOURISTS CHASED BY CHEETAHS _ What were they thinking? This French family were chased by cheetahs after getting OUT of their car in Dutch safari park @BeekseBergen where visitors are under strict instruction NOT to leave their cars. _ They walked onto a hill only feet away from where wild cheetahs were resting to take photos. Unsurprisingly, the world\'s fastest land animals starting running towards the group who were invading their space. _ The family made a panicked dash for the car leaving the mother to scoop up her TODDLER who the cheetahs appeared to have in their sights. Cheetahs don’t see humans as prey and are relatively docile compared to other wild cats BUT predatory animals will often view children differently as they’re smaller and more vulnerable! (Remember - a leopard killed a 3 year old last week in Uganda and an alligator killed a 2 year old in 2016 in DisneyWorld, Florida) _ Luckily they all managed to get back into their vehicle and drive off, to the amazement of the Dutch person behind the camera. A spokesman for Beekse Bergen said they make it VERY CLEAR that it is forbidden to leave your vehicle. #RespectWildlife _ Caption @a_lallie_ #a_lallie_ Video credit to owner ©️
Los cuidadores del parque han explicado que los felinos no estaban especialmente hambrientos porque acababan de comer. "Solo reaccionaron con curiosidad y protegiendo su territorio. Esta gente ha tenido mucha suerte". Los guepardos son los animales más veloces de la Tierra.