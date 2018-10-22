La actriz Selma Blair revela que tiene esclerosis múltiple

La actriz estadounidense Selma Blair ha explicado en Instagram que padece esclerosis múltiple. Ha explicado que le diagnosticaron esta enfermedad crónica del sistema nervioso central, que causa fatiga, dolor y problemas de coordinación, en agosto pero que ha sufrido síntomas durante años.

"Estoy incapacitada. Me caigo a veces. Dejo caer las cosas. Mi memoria está borrosa. Y mi lado izquierdo está pidiendo indicaciones a un GPS roto. Pero lo estamos logrando. Y me río y no sé exactamente qué haré, pero haré lo mejor que pueda", escribió. "Quiero jugar con mi hijo otra vez. Quiero caminar por la calle y montar mi caballo. Tengo EM y estoy bien. Pero si me ves tirando todas mis cosas en la calle, siéntete libre de ayudarme a recogerlas. A mí sola me lleva todo un día".

La actriz trabaja estos días en el drama de ciencia ficción de Netflix Another Life y agradece a la diseñadora de vestuario Alissa Swanson su ayuda: "Cuidadosamente me mete las piernas en los pantalones, me pone las camisetas por la parte superior de la cabeza, abotona mis abrigos y ofrece su hombro para estabilizarme".