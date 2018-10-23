Los partidos y horarios de la jornada 3 de la Liga de Campeones

Martes, 23 de octubre
Young Boys - Valencia (18:55)
AEK Atenas - Bayern Múnich (18:55)
Hoffenheim - Olympique de Lyon (21:00)
Shakhtar Donetsk - Manchester City (21:00)
Roma - CSKA Moscú (21:00)
Real Madrid - Viktoria Plzen (21:00)
Manchester United - Juventus (21:00)
Ajax - Benfica (21:00)
Miércoles, 24 de octubre
Club Brugge - Mónaco (1855/1655)
PSV - Tottenham Hotspur (1855/1655)
Borussia Dortmund - Atlético de Madrid (21:00)
Barcelona - Inter (21:00)
PSG - Nápoles (21:00)
Liverpool - Estrella Roja (21:00)
Lokomotiv - Oporto (21:00)
Galatasaray - Schalke 04 (21:00)