Los partidos y horarios de la jornada 3 de la Liga de Campeones

Vuelve la Champions League / ()

Martes, 23 de octubre

Young Boys - Valencia (18:55)

AEK Atenas - Bayern Múnich (18:55)

Hoffenheim - Olympique de Lyon (21:00)

Shakhtar Donetsk - Manchester City (21:00)

Roma - CSKA Moscú (21:00)

Real Madrid - Viktoria Plzen (21:00)

Manchester United - Juventus (21:00)

Ajax - Benfica (21:00)

Miércoles, 24 de octubre

Club Brugge - Mónaco (1855/1655)

PSV - Tottenham Hotspur (1855/1655)

Borussia Dortmund - Atlético de Madrid (21:00)

Barcelona - Inter (21:00)

PSG - Nápoles (21:00)

Liverpool - Estrella Roja (21:00)

Lokomotiv - Oporto (21:00)

Galatasaray - Schalke 04 (21:00)

