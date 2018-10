Y esto es lo que pasó cuando LaVine lanzó el tiro libre a fallar

@ZachLaVine with the game winning FTs!



Finished the game with 32 pts, 4 rebs, 5 asts, and 1 stl. 10/22 from the field and 11/12 from the free throw line. Fourth 30 point game in a row. @BullsGold #BullsNation #Bulls pic.twitter.com/Pcq7zXvYzk