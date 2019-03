Alongside the MCL34, we\'ll be running a test car for Pirelli at the #BahrainGP in-season test. Here\'s our line-up. ⬇️#MCL34

📅 Tues- Carlos AM Lando PM

📅 Weds- Lando@pirellisport

📅 Tues- Fernando

📅 Weds- Carlos AM Fernando PM pic.twitter.com/Rnat905fhi