¿Y si dejáramos un micro abierto en la calle?

La radio es la vida que suena. En el Día Mundial de la Radio hemos sacado un micrófono a la calle y hemos invitado a los viandantes a contarnos su historia. "La radio son historias, cuéntanos la tuya" fue el lema de la campaña que lanzamos en redes sociales y han sido muchos los que decidieron compartir sus vivencias con todos los oyentes.
Todo el mundo tiene una historia que contar. Y en Hoy por Hoy Córdoba hemos dedicado la primera mitad del programa a escuchar las de aquellos que se acercaron a un micro, abierto, en la calle Cruz Conde (próximamente calle Foro Romano). Algunas de las grabaciones requieren una escucha atenta y con auriculares, al estar grabadas en sistema binaural.
IES Galileo Galilei, desde donde nos escribió un profesor, Raúl Ávila, proponiendo que se conociera en este Día de la Radio la historia de Ibrahim, un joven de 24 años que hace 12 salió de Guinea Conakry para, después de pasar por Senegal, Mauritania y Marruecos llegar a una playa de Cádiz en una barca hinchable. Esta historia es mejor escucharla de su propia voz.
Judith García, una joven cordobesa, estudiante del conservatorio de Córdoba y alumna de Paisajismo en el IES Galileo Galilei que nos deleita con música de Ludovico en directo, con la ayuda de dos guitarristas.
Rafa, Judith y Rafa, alumnos y profesor del IES Galileo Galilei en Hoy por Hoy Córdoba.
