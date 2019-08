El Valencia gana y se guarda goles para la Liga

Leverkusen (Germany), Valencia's Kevin Gameiro (C) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 1-0 lead from the penalty spot during the international friendly soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Valencia CF at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, 04 August 2019. (Futbol, Amistoso, Alemania) EFE, EPA, SASCHA STEINBACH / SASCHA STEINBACH (EFE)