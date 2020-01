El Valencia acudirá a la justicia ordinaria por el agravio económico de la RFEF en la Supercopa de España

08 January 2020, Saudi Arabia, Jeddah: Valencia's Jose Luis Gaya (L) and Real Madrid's Luka Modric battle for the ball during the Spanish Super Cup semi final soccer match between Valencia CF and Real Madrid CF at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium. Photo: -Saudi Press Agency, dpa 08012020 ONLY FOR USE IN SPAIN / -/Saudi Press Agency/dpa (-/Saudi Press Agency/dpa)