El viento europeo sopla ahora a favor del Valencia

FILED - 26 September 2018, Switzerland, Nyon: Flags bearing the UEFA emblem hang at the garden of the UEFA headquarters in Nyon. UEFA has written to national federations asking for plans to restart or scrap leagues to be submitted by May 25, according to media reports on Tuesday. Photo: Soeren Stachedpa (Foto de ARCHIVO) 26092018 ONLY FOR USE IN SPAIN / Soeren Stache/dpa (Soeren Stache/dpa)