Sábado, 22 de Junio de 2019

Comedia Perpetua | 1x40 | Sometimes you got to cut a motherfucker

Comedia Perpetua 1x40 | Parabellum

Madrid

Comedia Perpetua 1x40 | Parabellum

Con Antonio Castelo, Iggy Rubín, Miguel Campos.

Wikipedia de Phyllis Diller, la cómica con la que arrancamos el programa.

https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phyllis_Diller

Hoy en "Thank you for this beautiful comedy" comentamos "Not Normal", de Wanda Sykes.

Puedes verlo completo en Netflix: https://youtu.be/-4YDUDhMcvM

La semana que viene en "Thank you for this beautiful comedy" hablaremos de "Boyish Girl Interrupted", de Tig Notaro.

Puedes verlo completo en HBO: https://www.hbo.com/video/specials/tig-notaro-boyish-girl-interrupted/videos/trailer

