Comedia Perpetua | 1x40 | Sometimes you got to cut a motherfucker

Comedia Perpetua 1x40 | Parabellum
Con Antonio Castelo, Iggy Rubín, Miguel Campos.
******************************************
Wikipedia de Phyllis Diller, la cómica con la que arrancamos el programa.
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Phyllis_Diller
Hoy en "Thank you for this beautiful comedy" comentamos "Not Normal", de Wanda Sykes.
Puedes verlo completo en Netflix: https://youtu.be/-4YDUDhMcvM
La semana que viene en "Thank you for this beautiful comedy" hablaremos de "Boyish Girl Interrupted", de Tig Notaro.
Puedes verlo completo en HBO: https://www.hbo.com/video/specials/tig-notaro-boyish-girl-interrupted/videos/trailer
******************************************
Siguenos en redes:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PhiBetaLambda.Comedy/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/phi.beta.lambda/
Descarga la app en tu móvil o tablet:
Enlace Itunes Store: https://goo.gl/dBLXOz
Enlace Google Play: https://goo.gl/8oVRwZ