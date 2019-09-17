Cara Delevingne: "Harvey Weinstein me dijo que jamás triunfaría siendo lesbiana"

La modelo y actriz británica Cara Delevingne ha engrosado el número de acusaciones contra Harvey Weinstein. En esta ocasión, Delevingne ha contado en la revista de moda 'Net-a-porter' que el productor le dijo en una ocasión que nunca triunfaría "en esta industria siendo lesbiana".

La propia Cara Delevingne ya declaró en 2017 que Weinstein había tratado de besarla después de una reunión de trabajo. "Una de las primeras cosas que me dijo Harvey Weinstein fue: 'Nunca triunfarás en esta industria siendo lesbiana'" y ha asegurado que esto pasó "mucho antes de que intentara tocarme". "Cuando empecé a hacer cástings para películas él empezó a decir nombres de gente, de mujeres, de las que soy amiga, mujeres famosas, y me preguntaba: '¿Te has acostado con esta?'. Pensé que era una locura".

La actriz, que también es conocida por su gran activismo a favor de la lucha LGTB, está presentando la nueva serie 'Carnival Row' que protagoniza junto a Orlando Bloom. Esta serie fantástica se podrá ver Amazon Prime Video y Delevingne interpreta al hada refugiada en el Londres victoriano.

Delevingne explicó en 2017 mediante una publicación en Instagram que el productor le propuso hacer un trío con otra mujer y ésta se negó. Fue en ese momento cuando Weinstein se abalanzó sobre ella. El productor, acusado por varias mujeres de abusos sexuales, a finales de agosto se declaró "no culpable" de dos nuevos cargos por abusos realizados por la actriz Annabella Sciorra.