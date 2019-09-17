Cara Delevingne: "Harvey Weinstein me dijo que jamás triunfaría siendo lesbiana"

La modelo y actriz británica Cara Delevingne ha engrosado el número de acusaciones contra Harvey Weinstein. En esta ocasión, Delevingne ha contado en la revista de moda 'Net-a-porter' que el productor le dijo en una ocasión que nunca triunfaría "en esta industria siendo lesbiana".
La propia Cara Delevingne ya declaró en 2017 que Weinstein había tratado de besarla después de una reunión de trabajo. "Una de las primeras cosas que me dijo Harvey Weinstein fue: 'Nunca triunfarás en esta industria siendo lesbiana'" y ha asegurado que esto pasó "mucho antes de que intentara tocarme". "Cuando empecé a hacer cástings para películas él empezó a decir nombres de gente, de mujeres, de las que soy amiga, mujeres famosas, y me preguntaba: '¿Te has acostado con esta?'. Pensé que era una locura".
La actriz, que también es conocida por su gran activismo a favor de la lucha LGTB, está presentando la nueva serie 'Carnival Row' que protagoniza junto a Orlando Bloom. Esta serie fantástica se podrá ver Amazon Prime Video y Delevingne interpreta al hada refugiada en el Londres victoriano.
Delevingne explicó en 2017 mediante una publicación en Instagram que el productor le propuso hacer un trío con otra mujer y ésta se negó. Fue en ese momento cuando Weinstein se abalanzó sobre ella. El productor, acusado por varias mujeres de abusos sexuales, a finales de agosto se declaró "no culpable" de dos nuevos cargos por abusos realizados por la actriz Annabella Sciorra.
When I first started to work as an actress, i was working on a film and I received a call from Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media. It was a very odd and uncomfortable call....i answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that If I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I\'d never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood. A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn\'t and wouldn\'t be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn\'t want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing....i thought it would make the situation better....more professional....like an audition....i was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn\'t deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out....I didn\'t want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.