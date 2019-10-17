Comedia Perpetua | 2x10 | Ni lo he hecho ni lo volveré a hacer

Comedia Perpetua 2x10 | Luongo ristretto especial cómicos en hollywood.
Con Antonio Castelo, Iggy Rubín, Miguel Campos y Jorge Yorya.
Hoy con la visita de Adolfo Valor.
Eddie Murphy, el cómico del que no paramos de rajar nunca.
Eddie Murphy, el cómico del que no paramos de rajar nunca.
Vic Morrow, el actor que murió decapitado por la hélice de un avión.
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vic_Morrow
Bowfinger: el pícaro, peliculón de Eddie Murphy y
Bowfinger: el pícaro, peliculón de Eddie Murphy y
Castelo VS Ferrell
Castelo VS Ferrell
