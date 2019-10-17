Últimas noticias Hemeroteca

Jueves, 17 de Octubre de 2019

Otras localidades

Comedia Perpetua | 2x10 | Ni lo he hecho ni lo volveré a hacer

Luongo ristretto especial cómicos en hollywood

Madrid

Comedia Perpetua 2x10 | Luongo ristretto especial cómicos en hollywood.

Con Antonio Castelo, Iggy Rubín, Miguel Campos y Jorge Yorya.

Hoy con la visita de Adolfo Valor.

******************************************

Eddie Murphy, el cómico del que no paramos de rajar nunca.

https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eddie_Murphy

Vic Morrow, el actor que murió decapitado por la hélice de un avión.

https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vic_Morrow

Bowfinger: el pícaro, peliculón de Eddie Murphy y

https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bowfinger

Castelo VS Ferrell

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cMDuUIU4vdw

******************************************

Siguenos en redes:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PhiBetaLambda.Comedy/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/phi.beta.lambda/

Descarga la app en tu móvil o tablet:

Enlace Itunes Store: https://goo.gl/dBLXOz

Enlace Google Play: https://goo.gl/8oVRwZ

Cargando
Cadena SER

¿Quieres recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes?