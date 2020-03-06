Todas las series, películas y cortos con las que Disney+ llega a España: este es su catálogo completo

DISNEY PELÍCULAS ¡A por todas! ¡Applucinante! ¡Rompe Ralph! ¡Salta! ¡Vaya Santa Claus! 101 Dálmatas 101 Dálmatas 101 Dálmatas 2 102 Dálmatas 20.000 leguas de viaje submarino Ahí va ese bólido Al "loro" con el oro Al encuentro de Mr. Banks Aladdín Aladdin y el Rey de los Ladrones Alexander y el Día Terrible, Horrible, Espantoso, Horroroso Alicia a través del espejo Alicia en el País de las Maravillas (1951) Alicia en el País de las Maravillas (2010) Almost Angels Amienemigos Amy Annie Atlantis 2: El regreso de Milo Atlantis: el imperio perdido Avalon High Aventura elefantástica Aventuras en Alaska Aventuras en Juguetelandia Aviones Aviones: Equipo de Rescate Bajo cero Bambi Bambi II Basil, el ratón superdetective Big Hero 6 Blancanieves y Los 7 Enanitos Bolt Brink! Vaya salto Buena suerte, Charlie! Un viaje de película Buffalo Dreams Cadete Kelly Cambio de aires Camino a la Gloria Camp Rock Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam Campanilla Campanilla y el gran rescate Campanilla y el secreto de las hadas Campanilla y el tesoro perdido Campanilla y la leyenda de la bestia Campanilla. Hadas y Piratas Canguros en apuros Cariño, he agrandado al niño Cariño, he encogido a los niños Cariño, nos hemos encogido a nosotros mismos Cenicienta (2015) Cenicienta. Qué Pasaría Si... Cheetah, una aventura en la selva Cheque en Blanco Chicken Little Chimpancés Ciberestrella del rock Cloud 9 Colmillo Blanco Con un chucho en los talones Crecer en la naturaleza Cuatro cachorros para salvar Cuento De Navidad Cuidado con los deseos Cumpleaños mutante Darby O'Gill y el rey de los duendes Davy Crockett, rey de la frontera De vuelta a casa 2: Perdidos en San Francisco De vuelta a casa: un viaje increíble De vuelta a casa: un viaje increíble Descubriendo a los Robinsons Despertando a la Bella Durmiente Diario de un adolescente Dinosaurio Disneynature Wings of Life Disneynature. Crimson Wing Disneynature. Expedición. China. Dos canguros muy maduros Doug. Su primera película Dumbo (1941) El abismo negro El Aprendiz de Brujo El Bosque Mágico de Tuck El Chico El Chico Del Millón De Dólares El chico ideal El color de la amistad El cowboy náufrago El crucero de los tigres El cuerpo y el espíritu de América El desierto vivo El dragón chiflado El emperador y sus locuras El Emperador Y Sus Locuras 2: La Gran Aventura De Kronk El fantasma del megacine El gato que vino del espacio El gran golpe de los teleñecos El Hijo del Presidente El hombre más fuerte del mundo El jorobado de Notre Dame El jorobado de Notre Dame II El León Africano El libro de la selva El libro de la selva El libro de la selva 2 El llanero solitario El mejor mago del mundo El Milagro El novato El origen de la Sirenita El planeta del tesoro El príncipe y el mendigo (1990) El princípe y el mendigo: luces, cámara, ¡acción! El regreso de los mejores El reino de los monos El retorno de las brujas El retorno de Zenon: la chica del milenio El Rey León El Rey León El Rey León 2: El Tesoro de Simba El Rey León 3: Hakuna Matata El secreto del castillo El sueño de un campeón El tesoro de Matecumbe El tour de los Muppets Elegidos para el triunfo Emilio y los detectives En busca de Santa Can Enredados Enredados otra vez Érase un colchón Este Perro es un crack. La película Explosivamente Goofy Falsificadores Fantasía Fantasía 2000 Fiel amigo Flubber y el profesor chiflado Frank y Ollie: Los magos de Disney Frankenweenie (2012) Freaky Friday (2018) Frozen: El Reino del Hielo Fuzzbucket Gemelas en la cancha Genio George de la jungla George de la jungla 2 G-Force. Licencia para espiar Gigantes del basket Goofy e hijo Grandes Felinos Africanos. El Reino del Coraje Granjero de ciudad Greyfriars Bobby GUS Hacksaw Halloweentown Halloweentown 3: Academia de brujas Halloweentown. La venganza Hannah Montana y Miley Cyrus: Lo Mejor de Ambos Mundos en Concierto Hannah Montana. La película Herbie en el gran premio de Monte Carlo Herbie Torero Herbie, un volante loco Herbie: A tope Hércules Hermano Abeja Hermano Oso Hermano Oso 2 Hermanos a mogollón High School Musical High School Musical 2 High School Musical 3: Fin de curso Hogar, inteligente hogar Inspector Gadget Inspector Gadget 2 Into the Woods Invencible James y el melocotón gigante John Carter Johnny Kapahala: Contracorriente 2 Johnny Tsunami Jonas Brothers en concierto 3D Jordan-manía Jóvenes y Periodistas Juego de honor Jungle Cat Justin Morgan had a Horse Kim Possible Kim Possible: Sí es para tanto La banda del patio vuelve a la guardería La banda del patio ya está en 5º curso La banda del patio. La película La Bella Durmiente La Bella y la Bestia (1991) La Bella y la Bestia: El Mundo Mágico de Bella La Bella y la Bestia: Una Navidad Encantada La bruja novata La Búsqueda La Búsqueda 2: El Diario Secreto La Cenicienta (1950) La Cenicienta II La Dama y el Vagabundo La Dama y el Vagabundo 2 La estrella de Navidad La extraña vida de Timothy Green La fabulosa aventura de Sharpay La familia Calloway La gran aventura de Winnie the Pooh La gran película de Piglet La historia de Mowgli La historia de Pixar La hora decisiva La isla del tesoro La leyenda de Sleepy Hollow y el Señor Sapo La maldición de los hoyos La mansión encantada La montaña embrujada La montaña embrujada La pandilla La película de Heffalump La película de los Teleñecos La Película de Stitch La Película de Tigger La pradera La puerta de las galaxias La receta del millón de dólares La Reina de Katwe La senda del panda La serie de mi vida La Sirenita La Sirenita 2: Regreso al Mar Las aventuras de Bongo, Mickey y las judías mágicas Las Aventuras de Huckleberry Finn Las Crónicas de Narnia: El león, la bruja y el armario Las crónicas de Narnia: El príncipe Caspian Las gemelas hechizan dos veces Las gemelas hechizan dos veces Lemonade Mouth Leroy & Stitch. La película Lilo & Stitch Lilo & Stitch 2: El Efecto del Defecto Lizzie Superstar Lo mejor de Winnie the Pooh Loco Viaje al Campus Los Aristogatos Los arqueros del rey Los buddies cazatesoros Los descendientes Los Descendientes 2 Los fantasmas de Buxley Hall Los magos de Waverly Place. Vacaciones en el Caribe Los más torpes del Oeste Los más torpes del Oeste 2 Los Muppets Los Muppets en cuento de Navidad Los Osos y yo Los pequeños extraterrestres Los perros de mi mujer Los piratas del Mississippi Los Proud. La película Los Rescatadores Los Rescatadores en Cangurolandia Los Robinsones de Los Mares del Sur (1960) Los Teleñecos en la isla del tesoro Los tres caballeros Los Tres Mosqueteros Los Tres Mosqueteros de Alejandro Dumas Lucha Ciega Maléfica Marineros de agua dulce Marte necesita madres Mary Poppins Más allá de los sueños Max Keeble McFarland, USA Merlín, El Encantador Mi amigo el fantasma Mi cerebro es electrónico Mi gran amigo Joe Mi hermana es un extraterrestre Mi Hermana Invisible Mi marciano favorito Mickey descubre la Navidad Mickey, la mejor Navidad Millonarios Por Una Pata Minutemen: viajeros en el tiempo Miracle at Midnight Mr. Boogedy Mr. Magoo Mulán Mulán 2 Nacidos en China Naúfragos Navidad con los Buddies: En busca de Santa Can Navidades mágicas Newsies: the Broadway Musical Nieve en California No mires bajo tu cama Oliver y su pandilla Operación elefante Osos Osos a todo ritmo Oz, Un Mundo Fantástico Oz: un mundo de fantasía Papá por sorpresa PatoAventuras: La Película Pedro y El Dragón Elliot (1977) Pero, ¿de qué van mis padres? Perri Pesadilla Antes de Navidad Pesos pesados Peter Pan Peter Pan en Regreso al país de Nunca Jamás Peter y El Dragón (2016) Phineas y Ferb: A través de la 2ª dimensión Pinocho Piratas del Caribe. La maldición de la Perla Negra Piratas Del Caribe: El Cofre Del Hombre Muerto Piratas Del Caribe: En El Fin Del Mundo Piratas del Caribe: En Mareas Misteriosas Pocahontas Pocahontas 2: Viaje A Un Nuevo Mundo Pollyanna Ponte en mi lugar (2003) Post 5PM Natty Gann Prince of Persia: Las Arenas del Tiempo Princesa por Sorpresa Princesa por Sorpresa 2 Programa de protección de princesas Prom Proyecto clon Quiero ser súper famosa Regreso a Halloweeentown Reinventando a Pete Rescatando a papá Riesgo Xtremo Rincones desconocidos Ritmo latino Robin Hood Rocketeer Ruby Bridges Saludos Amigos Salvad la Navidad Salvaje Sammy, the Way-Out Seal Santa Can 2: Los cachorros de Santa Santa Claus 2 Santa Claus 3: Por una Navidad sin frío Scream team Secretariat Secretos de la vida Shetan, el caballo del desierto Sky High, una escuela de altos vuelos Skylar contra el monstruo Skyrunners, Expediente OVNI Snow Buddies Somos los mejores Somos los Peores Soñando, soñando... triunfé patinando Space Buddies Spooky Buddies Starstruck Strike! Sultan and the Rock Star Super Buddies Superdog Superhéroe a la fuerza Tal para cual Tamaño real 2: una Eve de Navidad Tarón y el Caldero Mágico Tarzán Tarzán 2 Tarzán y Jane Teen Beach 2 Teen Beach Movie The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story The Cheetah Girls The Cheetah Girls 2 The Cheetah Girls. Un mundo Thunderjam Tiana y El Sapo Tiempo de melodía Tini: El Gran Cambio de Violetta Titanes. Hicieron historia Tod y Toby Tod y Toby 2 Todo sobre ruedas Todos a la nieve Tom y Huck Tomorrowland: El mundo del mañana Tron Tron: Legacy Tú a Boston y yo a California (1961) Tú a Londres y yo a California (1998) Un Astronauta en la Corte del Rey Arturo Un candidato muy peludo Un canguro superduro Un chiflado encantador Un chihuahua en Beverly Hills Un chihuahua en Beverly Hills 2 Un Chihuahua en Beverly Hills 3 Un Cuento: El Mito de Pecos Bill Un día de pelos Un gato del F.B.I. Un gato del F.B.I. Un Golpe de Suerte Un mar de esperanza Un perro con suerte Un Pliegue en el Tiempo Un sabio en las nubes Un vampiro para mamá Unas Navidades megapooh Vacaciones en directo Vaiana Viernes loco (1977) Voluntad de hierro Volver a Hawái Voy a brillar Vuelve a casa por Navidad... si puedes Vuelven los mejores Wendy Wu: La chica kung fu Winnie the Pooh Winnie The Pooh: Una primavera con Rito Yellowstone Cubs Zack y Cody. La película Zafarrancho en el rancho Zenon 3 Zenon: La chica del milenio Z-O-M-B-I-E-S Zootrópolis