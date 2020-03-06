Últimas noticias Hemeroteca

Viernes, 06 de Marzo de 2020

Otras localidades

El cine en la SER
Estrenos Cine
Disney+

Todas las series, películas y cortos con las que Disney+ llega a España: este es su catálogo completo

La plataforma de Disney aterriza en España el próximo 24 de marzo con los clásicos de Disney animación y Pixar, con películas de Marvel como 'Black Panther' o 'Guardianes de la Galaxia', la saga 'Star Wars' y los documentales de National Geographic

Entre los nuevos contenidos, la serie 'The Mandalorian' y una versión moderna de 'High School Musical'

Así es la plataforma de streaming de Disney+

Así es la plataforma de streaming de Disney+ / DISNEY

Cadena SER
Madrid

 Quedan menos de 20 días para el lanzamiento de la plataforma de Disney en España. El gigante del entretenimiento pone en marcha toda su maquinaria de expansión global en la era del streaming con un catálogo de más de 500 películas, 300 series y 25 nuevas producción originales. Los clásicos de Disney animación y Pixar, películas de Marvel como 'Black Panther' o 'Guardianes de la Galaxia', la saga 'Star Wars' y los documentales de National Geographic forman parte del amplio listado de contenidos. 

Además, Disney tendrá en su plataforma las 30 temporadas de ‘Los Simpson’, con más de 600 episodios disponibles, y también 'Avatar', la cinta de James Cameron. Entre los nuevos contenidos originales, la serie 'The Mandalorian' y una versión moderna de 'Hight School Musical' también llegarán a España el próximo 24 de marzo. 

El precio estándar de suscripción es de 6,99 € al mes o 69,99 € anualmente, pero la plataforma ha lanzado una oferta para captar abonados de larga duración. La suscripción anual por 59,99€, es decir, un ahorro de 10 euros anuales, si te registras antes del 23 de marzo. Enfocada al público familiar y a los fans de sus grandes marcas -Marvel o Star Wars-, Disney viene a poblar y competir en la guerra del streaming con Netflix, HBO y Movistar. 

DISNEY PELÍCULAS
¡A por todas!
¡Applucinante!
¡Rompe Ralph!
¡Salta!
¡Vaya Santa Claus!
101 Dálmatas
101 Dálmatas
101 Dálmatas 2
102 Dálmatas
20.000 leguas de viaje submarino
Ahí va ese bólido
Al "loro" con el oro
Al encuentro de Mr. Banks
Aladdín
Aladdin y el Rey de los Ladrones
Alexander y el Día Terrible, Horrible, Espantoso, Horroroso
Alicia a través del espejo
Alicia en el País de las Maravillas (1951)
Alicia en el País de las Maravillas (2010)
Almost Angels
Amienemigos
Amy
Annie
Atlantis 2: El regreso de Milo
Atlantis: el imperio perdido
Avalon High
Aventura elefantástica
Aventuras en Alaska
Aventuras en Juguetelandia
Aviones
Aviones: Equipo de Rescate
Bajo cero
Bambi
Bambi II
Basil, el ratón superdetective
Big Hero 6
Blancanieves y Los 7 Enanitos
Bolt
Brink! Vaya salto
Buena suerte, Charlie! Un viaje de película
Buffalo Dreams
Cadete Kelly
Cambio de aires
Camino a la Gloria
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Campanilla
Campanilla y el gran rescate
Campanilla y el secreto de las hadas
Campanilla y el tesoro perdido
Campanilla y la leyenda de la bestia
Campanilla. Hadas y Piratas
Canguros en apuros
Cariño, he agrandado al niño
Cariño, he encogido a los niños
Cariño, nos hemos encogido a nosotros mismos
Cenicienta (2015)
Cenicienta. Qué Pasaría Si...
Cheetah, una aventura en la selva
Cheque en Blanco
Chicken Little
Chimpancés
Ciberestrella del rock
Cloud 9
Colmillo Blanco
Con un chucho en los talones
Crecer en la naturaleza
Cuatro cachorros para salvar
Cuento De Navidad
Cuidado con los deseos
Cumpleaños mutante
Darby O'Gill y el rey de los duendes
Davy Crockett, rey de la frontera
De vuelta a casa 2: Perdidos en San Francisco
De vuelta a casa: un viaje increíble
De vuelta a casa: un viaje increíble
Descubriendo a los Robinsons
Despertando a la Bella Durmiente
Diario de un adolescente
Dinosaurio
Disneynature Wings of Life
Disneynature. Crimson Wing
Disneynature. Expedición. China.
Dos canguros muy maduros
Doug. Su primera película
Dumbo (1941)
El abismo negro
El Aprendiz de Brujo
El Bosque Mágico de Tuck
El Chico
El Chico Del Millón De Dólares
El chico ideal
El color de la amistad
El cowboy náufrago
El crucero de los tigres
El cuerpo y el espíritu de América
El desierto vivo
El dragón chiflado
El emperador y sus locuras
El Emperador Y Sus Locuras 2: La Gran Aventura De Kronk
El fantasma del megacine
El gato que vino del espacio
El gran golpe de los teleñecos
El Hijo del Presidente
El hombre más fuerte del mundo
El jorobado de Notre Dame
El jorobado de Notre Dame II
El León Africano
El libro de la selva
El libro de la selva
El libro de la selva 2
El llanero solitario
El mejor mago del mundo
El Milagro
El novato
El origen de la Sirenita
El planeta del tesoro
El príncipe y el mendigo (1990)
El princípe y el mendigo: luces, cámara, ¡acción!
El regreso de los mejores
El reino de los monos
El retorno de las brujas
El retorno de Zenon: la chica del milenio
El Rey León
El Rey León
El Rey León 2: El Tesoro de Simba
El Rey León 3: Hakuna Matata
El secreto del castillo
El sueño de un campeón
El tesoro de Matecumbe
El tour de los Muppets
Elegidos para el triunfo
Emilio y los detectives
En busca de Santa Can
Enredados
Enredados otra vez
Érase un colchón
Este Perro es un crack. La película
Explosivamente Goofy
Falsificadores
Fantasía
Fantasía 2000
Fiel amigo
Flubber y el profesor chiflado
Frank y Ollie: Los magos de Disney
Frankenweenie (2012)
Freaky Friday (2018)
Frozen: El Reino del Hielo
Fuzzbucket
Gemelas en la cancha
Genio
George de la jungla
George de la jungla 2
G-Force. Licencia para espiar
Gigantes del basket
Goofy e hijo
Grandes Felinos Africanos. El Reino del Coraje
Granjero de ciudad
Greyfriars Bobby
GUS
Hacksaw
Halloweentown
Halloweentown 3: Academia de brujas
Halloweentown. La venganza
Hannah Montana y Miley Cyrus: Lo Mejor de Ambos Mundos en Concierto
Hannah Montana. La película
Herbie en el gran premio de Monte Carlo
Herbie Torero
Herbie, un volante loco
Herbie: A tope
Hércules
Hermano Abeja
Hermano Oso
Hermano Oso 2
Hermanos a mogollón
High School Musical
High School Musical 2
High School Musical 3: Fin de curso
Hogar, inteligente hogar
Inspector Gadget
Inspector Gadget 2
Into the Woods
Invencible
James y el melocotón gigante
John Carter
Johnny Kapahala: Contracorriente 2
Johnny Tsunami
Jonas Brothers en concierto 3D
Jordan-manía
Jóvenes y Periodistas
Juego de honor
Jungle Cat
Justin Morgan had a Horse
Kim Possible
Kim Possible: Sí es para tanto
La banda del patio vuelve a la guardería
La banda del patio ya está en 5º curso
La banda del patio. La película
La Bella Durmiente
La Bella y la Bestia (1991)
La Bella y la Bestia: El Mundo Mágico de Bella
La Bella y la Bestia: Una Navidad Encantada
La bruja novata
La Búsqueda
La Búsqueda 2: El Diario Secreto
La Cenicienta (1950)
La Cenicienta II
La Dama y el Vagabundo
La Dama y el Vagabundo 2
La estrella de Navidad
La extraña vida de Timothy Green
La fabulosa aventura de Sharpay
La familia Calloway
La gran aventura de Winnie the Pooh
La gran película de Piglet
La historia de Mowgli
La historia de Pixar
La hora decisiva
La isla del tesoro
La leyenda de Sleepy Hollow y el Señor Sapo
La maldición de los hoyos
La mansión encantada
La montaña embrujada
La montaña embrujada
La pandilla
La película de Heffalump
La película de los Teleñecos
La Película de Stitch
La Película de Tigger
La pradera
La puerta de las galaxias
La receta del millón de dólares
La Reina de Katwe
La senda del panda
La serie de mi vida
La Sirenita
La Sirenita 2: Regreso al Mar
Las aventuras de Bongo, Mickey y las judías mágicas
Las Aventuras de Huckleberry Finn
Las Crónicas de Narnia: El león, la bruja y el armario
Las crónicas de Narnia: El príncipe Caspian
Las gemelas hechizan dos veces
Las gemelas hechizan dos veces
Lemonade Mouth
Leroy & Stitch. La película
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch 2: El Efecto del Defecto
Lizzie Superstar
Lo mejor de Winnie the Pooh
Loco Viaje al Campus
Los Aristogatos
Los arqueros del rey
Los buddies cazatesoros
Los descendientes
Los Descendientes 2
Los fantasmas de Buxley Hall
Los magos de Waverly Place. Vacaciones en el Caribe
Los más torpes del Oeste
Los más torpes del Oeste 2
Los Muppets
Los Muppets en cuento de Navidad
Los Osos y yo
Los pequeños extraterrestres
Los perros de mi mujer
Los piratas del Mississippi
Los Proud. La película
Los Rescatadores
Los Rescatadores en Cangurolandia
Los Robinsones de Los Mares del Sur (1960)
Los Teleñecos en la isla del tesoro
Los tres caballeros
Los Tres Mosqueteros
Los Tres Mosqueteros de Alejandro Dumas
Lucha Ciega
Maléfica
Marineros de agua dulce
Marte necesita madres
Mary Poppins
Más allá de los sueños
Max Keeble
McFarland, USA
Merlín, El Encantador
Mi amigo el fantasma
Mi cerebro es electrónico
Mi gran amigo Joe
Mi hermana es un extraterrestre
Mi Hermana Invisible
Mi marciano favorito
Mickey descubre la Navidad
Mickey, la mejor Navidad
Millonarios Por Una Pata
Minutemen: viajeros en el tiempo
Miracle at Midnight
Mr. Boogedy
Mr. Magoo
Mulán
Mulán 2
Nacidos en China
Naúfragos
Navidad con los Buddies: En busca de Santa Can
Navidades mágicas
Newsies: the Broadway Musical
Nieve en California
No mires bajo tu cama
Oliver y su pandilla
Operación elefante
Osos
Osos a todo ritmo
Oz, Un Mundo Fantástico
Oz: un mundo de fantasía
Papá por sorpresa
PatoAventuras: La Película
Pedro y El Dragón Elliot (1977)
Pero, ¿de qué van mis padres?
Perri
Pesadilla Antes de Navidad
Pesos pesados
Peter Pan
Peter Pan en Regreso al país de Nunca Jamás
Peter y El Dragón (2016)
Phineas y Ferb: A través de la 2ª dimensión
Pinocho
Piratas del Caribe. La maldición de la Perla Negra
Piratas Del Caribe: El Cofre Del Hombre Muerto
Piratas Del Caribe: En El Fin Del Mundo
Piratas del Caribe: En Mareas Misteriosas
Pocahontas
Pocahontas 2: Viaje A Un Nuevo Mundo
Pollyanna
Ponte en mi lugar (2003)
Post 5PM Natty Gann
Prince of Persia: Las Arenas del Tiempo
Princesa por Sorpresa
Princesa por Sorpresa 2
Programa de protección de princesas
Prom
Proyecto clon
Quiero ser súper famosa
Regreso a Halloweeentown
Reinventando a Pete
Rescatando a papá
Riesgo Xtremo
Rincones desconocidos
Ritmo latino
Robin Hood
Rocketeer
Ruby Bridges
Saludos Amigos
Salvad la Navidad
Salvaje
Sammy, the Way-Out Seal
Santa Can 2: Los cachorros de Santa
Santa Claus 2
Santa Claus 3: Por una Navidad sin frío
Scream team
Secretariat
Secretos de la vida
Shetan, el caballo del desierto
Sky High, una escuela de altos vuelos
Skylar contra el monstruo
Skyrunners, Expediente OVNI
Snow Buddies
Somos los mejores
Somos los Peores
Soñando, soñando... triunfé patinando
Space Buddies
Spooky Buddies
Starstruck
Strike!
Sultan and the Rock Star
Super Buddies
Superdog
Superhéroe a la fuerza
Tal para cual
Tamaño real 2: una Eve de Navidad
Tarón y el Caldero Mágico
Tarzán
Tarzán 2
Tarzán y Jane
Teen Beach 2
Teen Beach Movie
The Boys: The Sherman Brothers' Story
The Cheetah Girls
The Cheetah Girls 2
The Cheetah Girls. Un mundo
Thunderjam
Tiana y El Sapo
Tiempo de melodía
Tini: El Gran Cambio de Violetta
Titanes. Hicieron historia
Tod y Toby
Tod y Toby 2
Todo sobre ruedas
Todos a la nieve
Tom y Huck
Tomorrowland: El mundo del mañana
Tron
Tron: Legacy
Tú a Boston y yo a California (1961)
Tú a Londres y yo a California (1998)
Un Astronauta en la Corte del Rey Arturo
Un candidato muy peludo
Un canguro superduro
Un chiflado encantador
Un chihuahua en Beverly Hills
Un chihuahua en Beverly Hills 2
Un Chihuahua en Beverly Hills 3
Un Cuento: El Mito de Pecos Bill
Un día de pelos
Un gato del F.B.I.
Un gato del F.B.I.
Un Golpe de Suerte
Un mar de esperanza
Un perro con suerte
Un Pliegue en el Tiempo
Un sabio en las nubes
Un vampiro para mamá
Unas Navidades megapooh
Vacaciones en directo
Vaiana
Viernes loco (1977)
Voluntad de hierro
Volver a Hawái
Voy a brillar
Vuelve a casa por Navidad... si puedes
Vuelven los mejores
Wendy Wu: La chica kung fu
Winnie the Pooh
Winnie The Pooh: Una primavera con Rito
Yellowstone Cubs
Zack y Cody. La película
Zafarrancho en el rancho
Zenon 3
Zenon: La chica del milenio
Z-O-M-B-I-E-S
Zootrópolis
SERIES
¡Canta con las Monstruo Girls! (cortos) (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-7)
Amigas a destiempo (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-19)
Amigas a destiempo (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 20-32)
Andi Mack (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-13)
Andi Mack (YR 2 2017/18 EPS 14-39)
Austin y Ally (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-19)
Austin y Ally (YR 2 2012/13 EPS 20-45)
Austin y Ally (YR 3 2013/14 EPS 46-67)
Austin y Ally (YR 4 2014/15 EPS 68-87)
Big Hero 6: la serie (cortos) (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-6)
Big Hero 6: la serie (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-25)
Bingo y Rolly (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-25)
Bizaardvark (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-21)
Bizaardvark (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 22-42)
Bizaardvark (YR 3 2017/18 EPS 43-63)
Buena suerte, Charlie (YR 1 2009/10 EPS 1-26)
Buena suerte, Charlie (YR 2 2010/11 EPS 27-56)
Buena suerte, Charlie (YR 3 2011/12 EPS 57-79)
Buena suerte, Charlie (YR 4 2012/13 EPS 80-100)
Callie en el oeste (YR 1 2013/14 EPS 1-23)
Campamento Kikiwaka (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-21)
Campamento Kikiwaka (YR 2 2015/16 EPS 22-42)
Campamento Kikiwaka (YR 3 2017/18 EPS 43-58)
Canciones infantiles (Cortos) (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-20)
Chip y Chop: Los Guardianes Rescatadores (YR 1 1989/90 EPS 1-65)
Darkwing Duck (YR 1 1991/92 EPS 1-78)
Darkwing Duck (YR 2 1992/93 EPS 79-91)
Disney Frozen: Luces de invierno (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-4)
Doctora en el Hospital de Juguetes (YR 4 2015/16 EPS 93-120)
Doctora Juguetes (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-26)
Doctora Juguetes (YR 2 2013/14 EPS 27-63)
Doctora Juguetes (YR 3 2014/15 EPS 64-92)
Elena de Ávalor (Cortos) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-10)
Elena de Ávalor (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-26)
Elena de Ávalor (YR 2 2017/18 EPS 27-51)
Enredados: la serie (cortos) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-4)
Enredados: la serie (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-25)
Gargoyles (YR 2 1995/96 EPS 14-65)
Gargoyles (YR 3 1996/97 EPS 66-78)
Gargoyles. Héroes mitológicos (YR 1 1994/95 EPS 1-13)
Gravity Falls (Cortos) (YR 1 2012/13 EPS 1-17)
Gravity Falls (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-20)
Gravity Falls (YR 2 2013/14 EPS 21-41)
Hannah Montana (YR 1 2005/06 EPS 1-26)
Hannah Montana (YR 2 2006/07 EPS 27-56)
Hannah Montana (YR 3 2008/09 EPS 57-86)
Hannah Montana Forever (YR 4 2009/10 EPS 87-101)
Henry, el monstruo feliz (YR 1 2012/13 EPS 1-26)
Henry, el monstruo feliz (YR 2 2014/15 EPS 27-49)
Hotel Dulce Hotel. Las aventuras de Zack y Cody (YR 1 2004/05 EPS 1-26)
Hotel Dulce Hotel. Las aventuras de Zack y Cody (YR 2 2005/06 EPS 27-65)
Hotel dulce hotel: Las aventuras de Zack y Cody (YR 3 2006/07 EPS 66-87)
Jake y los piratas de nunca jamás (YR 1 2010/11 EPS 1-26)
Jake y los piratas de nunca jamás (YR 2 2011/12 EPS 27-64)
Jake y los piratas de nunca jamás (YR 3 2013/14 EPS 65-100)
Jake y los piratas de Nunca Jamás (YR 4 2014/15 EPS 101-120)
Jessie (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-26)
Jessie (YR 2 2012/13 EPS 27-54)
Jessie (YR 3 2013/14 EPS 55-81)
Jessie (YR 4 2014/15 EPS 82-101)
K.C. Agente especial (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-29)
K.C. Agente especial (YR 2 2015/16 EPS 30-55)
K.C. agente especial (YR 3 2016/17 EPS 56-81)
Kim Possible (YR 1 2001/02 EPS 1-21)
Kim Possible (YR 2 2002/03 EPS 22-52)
Kim Possible (YR 3 2004/05 EPS 53-65)
Kim Possible (YR 4 2006/07 EPS 66-87)
La banda del patio (versión internacional) (YR 1 1997/98 EPS 1-13)
La banda del patio (versión internacional) (YR 2 1998/99 EPS 14-26)
La banda del patio (versión internacional) (YR 3 1999/00 EPS 27-65)
La casa de Mickey Mouse (YR 4 2011/12 EPS 101-122)
La casa de Mickey Mouse (YR 1 2005/06 EPS 1-26)
La casa de Mickey Mouse (YR 2 2007/08 EPS 27-65)
La casa de Mickey Mouse (YR 3 2009/10 EPS 66-100)
La casa de Mickey Mouse (YR 5 2013/14 EPS 123-132)
La Guardia del León (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-28)
La Guardia del León (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 29-58)
La Ley de Milo Murphy (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-21)
La Princesa Sofía (YR 1 2012/13 EPS 1-25)
La Princesa Sofía (YR 2 2013/14 EPS 26-56)
La Princesa Sofía (YR 3 2014/15 EPS 57-86)
La Princesa Sofía (YR 4 2015/16 EPS 87-116)
La sirenita (YR 1 1992/93 EPS 1-13)
La sirenita de Disney (YR 2 1993/94 EPS 14-22)
La sirenita de Disney (YR 3 1994/95 EPS 23-30)
La tropa Goofy (YR 1 1992/93 EPS 1-78)
Lab Rats (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-20)
Lab Rats (YR 2 2012/13 EPS 21-46)
Lab Rats (YR 3 2013/14 EPS 47-72)
Lab Rats: Equipo de Élite (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-16)
Lab Rats: La Isla Biónica (YR 4 2014/15 EPS 73-98)
Las Adventuras De Ladybug (YR 2 2017/18 EPS 27-52)
Lilo y Stitch (YR 1 2003/04 EPS 1-39)
Lilo y Stitch (YR 2 2004/05 EPS 40-65)
Liv y Maddie (YR 1 2013/14 EPS 1-21)
Liv y Maddie (YR 2 2014/15 EPS 22-45)
Liv y Maddie (YR 3 2015/16 EPS 46-65)
Liv y Maddie: California Style (YR 4 2016/17 EPS 66-80)
Lizzie McGuire (YR 1 2000/01 EPS 1-31)
Lizzie McGuire (YR 2 2001/02 EPS 32-65)
Los Cuentos de Minnie (Corto) (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-10)
Los Cuentos de Minnie (Corto) (YR 2 2012/13 EPS 11-20)
Los Cuentos de Minnie (Corto) (YR 3 2013/14 EPS 21-40)
Los Descendientes: Wicked World (cortos) (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-18)
Los Descendientes: Wicked World (cortos) (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 19-36)
Los Green en la ciudad (YR 1 EPS 1-30)
Los magos de Waverly Place (YR 1 2007/08 EPS 1-21)
Los magos de Waverly Place (YR 2 2008/09 EPS 22-51)
Los magos de Waverly Place (YR 3 2009/10 EPS 52-81)
Los magos de Waverly Place (YR 4 2010/11 EPS 82-110)
Los osos Gummi (YR 1 1985/86 EPS 1-13) (BVI-TV)
Los osos Gummi (YR 3 1987/88 EPS 22-29) (BVI-TV)
Los osos Gummi (YR 5 1989/90 EPS 40-47) (BVI-TV)
Los osos Gummi (YR 2 1986/87 EPS 14-21) (BVI-TV)
Los osos Gummi (YR 4 1988/89 EPS 30-39) (BVI-TV)
Los osos Gummi (YR 6 1990/91 EPS 48-65) (BVI-TV)
Mickey Mouse (Corto) (YR 1 2012/13 EPS 1-19)
Mickey Mouse (Corto) (YR 2 2013/14 EPS 20-39)
Mickey Mouse (Corto) (YR 3 2014/15 EPS 40-57)
Mickey Mouse (Corto) (YR 4 2016/17 EPS 58-76)
Mickey y los Súper Pilotos (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-26)
Mickey y los Súper Pilotos (YR 2 2017/18 EPS 27-51)
Muppet Babies (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-20)
Patoaventuras (Cortos) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-15)
Patoaventuras (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-25)
Patoaventuras (YR 2 1989/90 EPS 66-95)
Patoaventuras (YR 3 1990/91 EPS 96-100)
Phineas y Ferb (YR 1 2007/08 EPS 1-26)
Phineas y Ferb (YR 2 2008/09 EPS 27-65)
Phineas y Ferb (YR 3 2010/11 EPS 66-100)
Phineas y Ferb (YR 4 2012/13 EPS 101-136)
PJ Masks (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-26)
PJ Masks (Cortos) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-20)
PJ Masks (YR 2 2017/18 EPS 27-52)
Quack Pack (YR 1 1996/97 EPS 1-39)
Randy Cunningham Ninja Total (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-26)
Randy Cunningham Ninja Total (YR 2 2013/14 EPS 27-50)
Raven (YR 2 2003/04 EPS 22-43)
Raven (YR 1 2002/03 EPS 1-21)
Raven (YR 3 2004/05 EPS 44-78)
Raven (YR 4 2005/06 EPS 79-100)
Riley y el mundo (YR 1 2013/14 EPS 1-21)
Riley y el mundo (YR 2 2014/15 EPS 22-51)
Riley y el mundo (YR 3 2015/16 EPS 52-72)
Shake It Up! (YR 1 2010/11 EPS 1-21)
Shake It Up! (YR 2 2011/12 EPS 22-52)
Shake It Up! (YR 3 2012/13 EPS 53-78)
Soy Luna (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-80)
Star contra las fuerzas del mal (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-13)
Star contra las fuerzas del mal (YR 2 2015/16 EPS 14-35)
The Lodge: Misterio a Todo Ritmo (YR 1 EPS 1-10)
Timon & Pumbaa (Versión internacional) (YR 3 1998/99 EPS 47-85)
Timón y Pumba (Versión internacional) (YR 1 1995/96 EPS 1-25)
Timón y Pumba (Versión internacional) (YR 2 1996/97 EPS 26-46)
Tron: La Resistencia (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-18)
Vampirina (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-25)
Violetta (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-80)
Vuelve Raven (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-13)
Vuelve Raven (YR 2 2017/18 EPS 14-34)
Wasabi Warriors (YR 1 2010/11 EPS 1-21)
Wasabi Warriors (YR 2 2011/12 EPS 22-45)
Wasabi Warriors (YR 3 2012/13 EPS 46-67)
Wasabi Warriors (YR 4 2013/14 EPS 68-85)
Zack y Cody: Todos a bordo (YR 1 2008/09 EPS. 1-21)
Zack y Cody: Todos a bordo (YR 2 2009/10 EPS 22-51)
Zack y Cody: Todos a bordo (YR 3 2010/11 EPS 52-73)
 

CORTOMETRAJES

El arte de esquiar
A través del espejo
Almacén de invierno
Antaño
Caballero por un día
Chef Donald
Chip y Chop
Cómo nadar
Cómo pescar
Constructores de barcos
Cuento de Navidad con Mickey
Destino
Disney Fairies: Concurso de tartas de la Hondonada de las Hadas
Dormido como un oso
Échame una pata
El árbol de Navidad de Pluto
El bandido de los huesos
El botero Willie
El campeón de hockey
El campeón olímpico
El concierto de la banda
El jersey de Pluto
El lío de Donald con las ruedas
El lobo feroz
El oso y las abejas
El paquete sorpresa de Pluto
El patito feo
El pequeño remolino
El regreso de la tortuga Toby
El remolcador de Mickey
El rival de Mickey
El saltamontes y las hormigas
El señor Mouse se va de viaje
El señor Pato sale a dar una vuelta
El taller de Santa Claus
El toque dorado
El viejo molino
Exposición canina
Fantasmas solitarios
Ferdinando el Toro
Flores y árboles
Frankenweenie (Corto)
Frozen Fever
Funcionamiento interno
Gran Cañonoscopio
La bocina de la caravana
La caravana de Mickey
La diosa de la primavera
La fiesta de cumpleaños de Mickey
La gallinita sabia
La partida de golf de Donald
La pequeña cerillera
La tortuga y la liebre
Las cosas sencillas
Limpiadores de relojes
Los tres cerditos
Los tres lobitos
Los tres mosqueteros ciegos
Mickey en Australia
Mickey olvida su cita
Niños en el bosque
Palomitas nevadas
Perro al rescate
Picnic en la playa
Pluto y el topo
Raciones de guerra
Rhino el Superhéroe
Un caddy canino
Vacaciones en Hawái

ESPECIAL

Bajo el mar- Una historia de los DescendientesDecorating Disney : Holiday Magic
El Maravilloso Mundo de Disney presenta: ¡La Sirenita en directo!

PIXAR PELÍCULAS

Bichos: una aventura en miniatura
Brave (Indomable)
Buscando a Dory
Buscando a Nemo
Cars
Cars 2
Cars 3
Coco
Del Revés
El viaje de Arlo
Los Increíbles
Los Increíbles 2
Monstruos University
Monstruos, S.A.
Ratatouille
Toy Story
Toy Story 2. Los juguetes vuelven a la carga
Toy Story 3
Toy Story 4
Up
WALL-E. Batallón de Limpieza
 

CORTOMETRAJES

"Luxo Jr."
¿La primera cita de Riley?
Abducido
Air Mate
Azulado
Bao
Bichos
BURN-E
Día y Noche
El car-tel
El coche nuevo de Mike
El gran Mate
El hombre orquesta
El juego de Geri
El sueño de Red
El superequipo de Sanjay
Fiesta-Saurio Rex
George y A.J.
Heavy Mate
Jack-Jack ataca
Knick Knack
La leyenda de Mordu
La Luna
La misión especial de Dug
Las aventuras de André y Wally B.
Lava
Los cuentos de Mate: El matedor
Los cuentos de Mate: Mate de luna
Los cuentos de Mate: Mate no identificado
Los cuentos de Mate: Mate viaja en el tiempo
Los cuentos de Mate: Materescate
Los cuentos de Mate: Tokio Mate
Lou
Mate y la luz fantasma
Pajaritos
Parcialmente nublado
Piper
Presto
Radiator Springs
Tin Toy
Tita Edna
Tu amiga la rata
Vacaciones en Hawái

MARVEL PELÍCULAS

Ant-Man
Ant-Man y la Avispa
Aventuras de Superhéroes: ¡Lucha en el hielo!
Black Panther
Capitán América: Civil War
Capitán América: El Primer Vengador
Capitán América: El Soldado de Invierno
Doctor Strange (Doctor Extraño)
Guardianes de la galaxia
Guardianes de la galaxia vol.2
Hulk: donde habitan los monstruos
Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United
Iron Man 2
Iron Man 3
Lobezno Inmortal
Los 4 Fantásticos
Los 4 Fantásticos y Silver Surfer
Los Cuatro Fantasticos
Los Vengadores
Marvel Iron Man y Capitán América: Heroes United
Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors
Marvel: 75 Años, de Subcultura a Pop
Marvel: construyendo un universo
Thor
Thor: El Mundo Oscuro
Thor: Ragnarok
Vengadores: Infinity War
Vengadores: La era de Ultrón
X-Men
X-Men 2
X-Men 3: La Decisión Final
X-Men Días del Futuro Pasado
X-Men Orígenes: Lobezno
X-Men: Primera Generación
 

SERIES

Ant-Man (Corto) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-6)
Aventuras de los superhéroes de Marvel (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-10)
Guardianes de la Galaxia (Corto) (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 11-16)
Guardianes de la Galaxia (ep. 1 a 10) (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-10)
Guardianes de la Galaxia (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-26)
Guardianes de la Galaxia (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 27-52)
Guardianes de la Galaxia (YR 3 2017/18 EPS 53-78)
Hulk y los Agentes de S.M.A.S.H. (YR 1 2012/13 EPS 1-26)
Hulk y los Agentes de S.M.A.S.H. (YR 2 2014/15 EPS 27-52)
Inhumans (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-8)
Los Vengadores Unidos (YR 1 2012/13 EPS 1-26)
Los Vengadores Unidos (YR 2 2014/15 EPS 27-52)
Los Vengadores Unidos: Secret Wars (YR 4 2016/17 EPS 79-104)
Los Vengadores: La Revolución de Ultrón (YR 3 2015/16 EPS 53-78)
Los Vengadores: Los héroes más poderosos de la Tierra (YR 1 2010/11 EPS 1-26)
Los Vengadores: Los héroes más poderosos de la Tierra (YR 2 2011/12 EPS 27-52)
Marvel Agente Carter (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-8)
Marvel Agente Carter (YR 2 2015/16 EPS 9-18)
Marvel Los Vengadores: Guerras Secretas (Corto) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-6)
Marvel Los Vengadores: la misión de Black Panther (YR 5 2017/18 EPS 105-127)
Marvel Rising: Initiation (Corto) (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-6)
Marvel's Spider-Man (Corto) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-6)
Rocket y Groot (Corto) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-12)
Spider-Man (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-26)
Ultimate Spider-Man (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-26)
Ultimate Spider-Man (YR 2 2012/13 EPS 27-52)
Ultimate Spider-Man (YR 3 2013/14 EPS 53-78)Ultimate Spider-Man vs. los 6 Siniestros (YR 4 2015/16 EPS 79-104)
 
STAR WARS PELÍCULAS
Rogue One: Una Historia de Star Wars
Han Solo: Una historia de Star Wars
Star Wars: Una Nueva Esperanza
Star Wars: El Ataque de los Clones
Star Wars: El Retorno del Jedi
Star Wars: La Venganza de los Sith
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars: El Imperio Contraataca
Star Wars: El Despertar de la Fuerza
Star Wars: Los Últimos Jedi
Star Wars: La Amenaza Fantasma

SERIES

Star Wars Forces of Destiny (Corto) (YR 2 2017/18 EPS 17-32)
Star Wars Rebels (Corto) (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-4)
Star Wars Rebels (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-15)
Star Wars Rebels (YR 2 2015/16 EPS 16-37)
Star Wars Rebels (YR 3 2016/17 EPS 38-59)
Star Wars Rebels (YR 4 2017/18 EPS 60-74)
Star Wars: Forces of Destiny (Cortos) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-16)
Star Wars: Las aventuras de los Freemaker (cortos) (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-5)
Star Wars: Las aventuras de los Freemaker (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-13)
Star Wars: Las aventuras de los Freemaker (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 14-26)
Star Wars: Las Guerras Clon (2008) (2014/15 EPS 1-13)
Star Wars: Las Guerras Clon (YR 1 2008/09 EPS 1-22)
Star Wars: Las Guerras Clon (YR 2 2009/10 EPS 23-44)
Star Wars: Las Guerras Clon (YR 3 2010/11 EPS 45-66)
Star Wars: Las Guerras Clon (YR 4 2011/12 EPS 67-88)
Star Wars: Las Guerras Clon (YR 5 2012/13 EPS 89-108)

ESPECIAL

Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Clash of the Skywalkers
LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Duel of the Skywalkers
Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Escape From the Jedi Temple
Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Race For the Holocrons
Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Raid on Coruscant

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC PELÍCULAS

A través del Gran Cañón
América contra el cambio climático
Apolo: Misiones a la Luna
Dentro del Okavango
El resurgir de la Atlántida
Expedición a Marte
Free Solo
Jane
Kingdom Of The Blue Whale
La inundación del Okavango
Milagro en el río Hudson
Planeta Tierra: ¿Somos Historia?
Princesa Diana: En primera persona
Science Fair

SERIES

Aeropuerto de Dubai (YR 1 2013/14 EPS 1-10)
Brain Games – 01 (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-3)
Brain Games – 02 (YR 2 2012/13 EPS 4-15)
Brain Games – 03 (YR 3 2013/14 EPS 16-25)
Brain Games – 04 (YR 4 2013/14 EPS 26-35)
Brain Games – 05 (YR 5 2014/15 EPS 36-45)
Brain Games – 06 (YR 6 2014/15 EPS 46-51)
Doctora K: animales exóticos (YR 1 2014/15 EPS 1-6)
Doctora K: animales exóticos (YR 2 2015/16 EPS 7-14)
Doctora K: animales exóticos (YR 7 2018/19 EPS 51-62)
Drenar los océanos (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-10)
El Increíble Dr. Pol (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-4)
El Increíble Dr. Pol (YR 10 2016/17 EPS 85-96)
El Increíble Dr. Pol (YR 11 2016/17 EPS 97-106)
El Increíble Dr. Pol (YR 12 2017/18 EPS 107-116)
El Increíble Dr. Pol (YR 13 2017/18 EPS 117-129)
El Increíble Dr. Pol (YR 2 2011/12 EPS 5-20)
El Increíble Dr. Pol (YR 3 2012/13 EPS 21-26)
El Increíble Dr. Pol (YR 4 2013/14 EPS 27-36)
El Increíble Dr. Pol (YR 5 2013/14 EPS 37-46)
El Increíble Dr. Pol (YR 7 2014/15 EPS 57-66)
El Increíble Dr. Pol (YR 8 2015/16 EPS 67-76)
El Increíble Dr. Pol (YR 9 2015/16 EPS 77-84)
El Mundo del Futuro (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-6)
Grandes Migraciones (YR 1 2010/11 EPS 1-6)
Nuestro planeta (One Strange Rock) (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-10)
Nuestros Orígenes (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-8)
Planeta Hostil (YR 1 2018/19 EPS 1-6)
Rusia Salvaje (YR 1 EPS 1-4)
Supercoches a medida (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-10)
Supervivencia en Alaska con Les Stroud (YR 1 EPS 1-5)
Una veterinaria todoterreno (YR 1 2013/14 EPS 1-6)
Una veterinaria todoterreno (YR 2 2014/15 EPS 7-16)
Una veterinaria todoterreno (YR 4 2016/17 EPS 25-32)
Una veterinaria todoterreno (YR 5 2017/18 EPS 33-40)
Wild Yellowstone (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-2)

ESPECIAL

Alejandro Magno: descubriendo su tumba perdida
Bizarre Dinosaurs
Breaking 2
El ave del paraiso: Un seductor con alas
El edén del tiburón
El Planeta de los Pájaros
El reino de los simios: frentes de combate
Gigantes de las profundidades
La increíble historia del Dr. Pol
La Isla de Pascua al descubierto
Los leones trepadores
Los secretos de la tumba de Jesús
Los tesoros sumergidos de América
Los tiburones de las islas Pitcairn
Marte: Dentro del Falcon Heavy
Misión al Sol
Naturaleza en directo
Titanic: 20 años después con James Cameron
Un hombre entre guepardos

OTROS PELÍCULAS

¡Dadme un respiro!
¿Otra vez tú?
¿Quién engañó a Roger Rabbit?
1, 2, 3… Splash
10 razones para odiarte
12 citas de Navidad
Anastasia
Avatar
Aventuras en la gran ciudad (1987)
Camp Nowhere
Conquistando Marte
Diario de Greg
Diario de Greg: La ley de Rodrick
Doce en Casa
Doce Fuera de Casa
Doctor Dolittle (1998)
Doctor Dolittle 2
El novato del año
Ensalada de gemelas
Escuadrón Rojo
Flicka
Garfield
Garfield 2
Ice Age 2: El Deshielo
Ice age 3: El Origen de los Dinosaurios
Ice Age 4: La formación de los continentes
Ice Age: La Edad de Hielo
Jack
La familia Robinson suiza (1940)
La Señora Doubtfire
La Última Canción
Los Simpson. La película
Mi mejor amigo
Mientras dormías
Milagro en la ciudad
Milagro en la ciudad
Misterios del océano
Noche en El Museo 2
Nunca me han besado
Percy Jackson. El Ladron Del Rayo
Pulgarcita
Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
Sister Act 2: De vuelta al convento
Sister Act: una monja de cuidado
Snowglobe
Socios y sabuesos
Solo en casa
Solo En Casa 2: Perdido En Nueva York
Solo en Casa 3
Sonrisas y lágrimas
Strange Magic
Teen Spirit
The Mistle-Tones
Three Days
Tres hombres y un bebé
Tres hombres y una pequeña dama
Viaje al centro de la Tierra
Willow

SERIES

Érase una vez (YR 1 2011/12 EPS 1-22)
Érase una vez (YR 2 2012/13 EPS 23-44)
Érase una vez (YR 3 2013/14 EPS 45-66)
Érase una vez (YR 4 2014/15 EPS 67-89)
Érase una vez (YR 5 2015/16 EPS 90-112)
Just Like Me! (YR 1 2015/16 EPS 1-21)
Just Like Me! (YR 2 2016/17 EPS 22-71)
Las aventuras de Ladybug (YR 1 2017/18 EPS 1-26)
Los Simpson (Temporadas 1 - 30)
 
ESPECIAL
Ice Age: En busca del huevo

ORIGINALS PELÍCULAS

DeSastre & Total. Agencia de Detectives nº 1
La Dama y el Vagabundo (2019)
Stargirl
Togo
Un día en Disney

SERIES

Bodas de ensueño Disney
Clone Wars
Diario de una futura presidenta
El mundo según Jeff Goldblum
Elegidos para guiar
High School Musical: El Musical: La Serie
High School Musical: El Musical: La Serie: El Especial
Proyecto héroes de Marvel
Sé Nuestro Chef
Supercreadores
The Imagineering Story
The Mandalorian
Vuelta al escenario

CORTOMETRAJES

Circuito de cortos
Domingos en familia con Disney
Forky hace una pregunta
Las aventuras de Bo Peep
Pixar en la vida real
Sparkshorts
Un día en Disney

 

Cargando
Cadena SER

¿Quieres recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes?