Todos los ojos puestos en Venecia, ¿es posible hacer un festival de cine en la nueva normalidad?

Italian actress Anna Foglietta poses at Lido Beach ahead of the 77th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 01 September 2020. Anna Foglietta will host the opening and closing ceremony. The festival runs from 02 September to 12 September 2020. The event is the first major in-person film fest to be held in the wake of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Attendees have to follow strict safety measures like mandatory face masks indoors, temperature scanners, and socially distanced screenings to reduce the risk of infection. The public is barred from the red carpet, and big stars are expected to be largely absent this year / CLAUDIO ONORATI (EFE)