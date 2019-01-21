Cadena SER
Eclipses
Así se ha visto el eclipse total de Luna
Cadena SER
Madrid
21/01/2019 - 09:59 h.
CET
Usa
y
para navegar por la galería
anterior
play
siguiente
SUPERLUNA | Primer eclipse total de Luna del 2019
1
El eclipse total de luna, fotografiado desde Las Rozas (Madrid).
JUAN ARANAZ
2
Eclipse total de Luna cerca de Bonn (Alemania).
WOLFGANG RATTAY (REUTERS)
3
Eclipse total de Luna en Newcastle (Reino Unido).
Tom White (Getty Images)
4
Eclipse total de Luna en Allaman (Suiza).
VALENTIN FLAURAUD (EFE)
5
Composición del eclipse total de Luna en Allaman (Suiza).
VALENTIN FLAURAUD (EFE)
6
Eclipse total de Luna en Washington (Estados Unidos).
JIM LO SCALZO (EFE)
7
Eclipse total de Luna en Duisburg (Alemania).
SASCHA STEINBACH (EFE)
8
Eclipse total de Luna en Niza (Francia).
ERIC GAILLARD (REUTERS)
9
Eclipse total de Luna en Madrid (España).
SERGIO PEREZ (REUTERS)
10
Eclipse total de Luna en Dresde (Alemania).
FILIP SINGER (EFE)
11
Eclipse total de Luna en Viena (Austria).
LISI NIESNER (REUTERS)
12
Eclipse total de Luna en Viena (Austria).
LISI NIESNER (REUTERS)
13
El momento del eclipse de luna sobre una iglesia ortodoxa en Turets, Bielorrusia.
VASILY FEDOSENKO (REUTERS)
14
Superluna de sangre vista desde San Diego, California
MIKE BLAKE (REUTERS)
15
La luna, en el cementerio de Ciudad Juarez, México
JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ (REUTERS)
16
Otra imagen del paso de un avión sobre la súper luna en San Diego, California
MIKE BLAKE (REUTERS)
17
Eclipse lunar en Praga
EPA8177. PRAGA (REPÚBLICA CHECA), 21/01/2019.- Súper luna de sangre vista desde Praga (República Checa) este lunes. EFE/ Martin Divisek
MARTIN DIVISEK (EFE)
18
Eclipse lunar en Praga
EPA8177. PRAGA (REPÚBLICA CHECA), 21/01/2019.- Súper luna de sangre vista desde Praga (República Checa) junto a la estatua de Carlos IV este lunes. EFE/ Martin Divisek
MARTIN DIVISEK (EFE)
19
Eclipse lunar en Praga
EPA8177. PRAGA (REPÚBLICA CHECA), 21/01/2019.- Eclipse lunar visto desde Praga (República Checa) este lunes. EFE/ Martin Divisek
MARTIN DIVISEK (EFE)
20
The moon is seen next to a traffic light at the start of a total lunar eclipse in Frankfurt
The moon is seen next to a traffic light at the start of a total lunar eclipse in Frankfurt, Germany, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
KAI PFAFFENBACH (REUTERS)
21
The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse, known as the "Super Blood Wolf Moon", in Brussels
The moon is seen next to the arch of the Cinquantenaire during a total lunar eclipse, known as the "Super Blood Wolf Moon", in Brussels, Belgium January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman
YVES HERMAN (REUTERS)
22
The moon is seen beside a quadriga on the top of the Cinquantenaire arch during a total lunar eclipse known as the "Super Blood Wolf Moon", in Brussels
The moon is seen beside a quadriga on the top of the Cinquantenaire arch during a total lunar eclipse, known as the "Super Blood Wolf Moon", in Brussels, Belgium January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
YVES HERMAN (REUTERS)
23
The "super blood wolf moon" is seen during a total lunar eclipse behind the gothic cathedral in Cologne
The "super blood wolf moon" is seen during a total lunar eclipse behind the gothic cathedral in Cologne, Germany, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
THILO SCHMUELGEN (REUTERS)
Eclipses
Fenómenos astronómicos
Astronomía
Ciencia
+
