Se cuela un murciélago en el pabellón de los Spurs y la mascota disfrazada de Batman lo atrapa

best moment of the NBA season right here



The bats return to the AT&T Center.



Rudy Gay bails.

LaMarcus chucks the ball at it.

Bench throws towels.



*glass shatters*



BAW GAWD HERE COMES THE SPURS COYOTE DRESSED AS BATMAN WITH A NET



AND HE GOT IT!!! pic.twitter.com/ediKLkYheO