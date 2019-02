👶👶 @NewportCounty goalkeeper Joe Day\'s wife has been close to giving birth to twins for days.



🕤 Tonight, she went into labour during The Exiles\' 2-0 win over @Boro.



🏃 At the FT whistle, Joe raced straight down the tunnel to be with his wife.



💛 Good luck Joe and family! pic.twitter.com/w46gD2GjoM