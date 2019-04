20-20-20: El récord que ha roto Westbrook y que tenía más de 50 años

Russell Westbrook has 20 PTS, 18 REB & 21 AST on @NBAonTNT!



The last player in @NBAHistory to record a 20/20/20 game was Wilt Chamberlain (22 PTS, 25 REB, 21 AST) on Feb, 2, 1968. pic.twitter.com/ATNhxoir3E