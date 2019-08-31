Arnold Schwarzenegger "devastado" por la muerte de su mejor amigo, Franco Columbu

El actor y culturista italiano Francesco Columbu falleció este viernes a los 78 años de edad mientras nadaba en una playa de la ciudad de San Teodoro, en Cerdeña. La leyenda del culturismo era el mejor amigo de Arnold Schwarzenegger, quien ha publicado unas emotivas palabras para despedir a su "socio en el crimen".
I love you Franco. I will always remember the joy you brought to my life, the advices you gave me, and the twinkle in your eye that never disappeared. You were my best friend. https://t.co/X3GhZKlgAd— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 30, 2019
"Me has oído decir que no me gusta cuando la gente dice que soy un hombre hecho a sí mismo. Incluso me has oído decir que eres parte de la razón por la que nunca podría aceptar esa etiqueta" comienza Schwarzenegger en la carta.
"Pero quería que supieras porqué. Desde el momento en que nos conocimos en Munich, fuiste mi socio en el crimen. Nos empujábamos, competíamos entre nosotros y nos reíamos a cada momento del camino. Cuando finalmente llegué a América, estaba solo. Había dejado atrás a mi familia, mi país, toda mi vida. Así que cuando le pedí a Joe Weider que te trajera para entrenar conmigo, fue porque sabía que no era el mismo sin mi mejor amigo. Podría prosperar sin dinero, sin mis padres, pero no podría prosperar sin ti". continúa.
"Hoy estoy devastado. Pero también estoy muy, muy agradecida por los 54 años de amistad y alegría que hemos compartido. Las bombas, los juegos de ajedrez, el trabajo de construcción, las comidas, las bromas, las lecciones de la vida. Lo hicimos todo juntos. Crecimos y aprendimos y amamos. Mi vida fue más divertida, más colorida y más completa gracias a ti".
"Siempre te extrañaré. Pero también sabré que una parte de ti vive en mí, en Debbie, en María y en los millones de personas que inspiraste cada día que viviste. Y yo estaré ahí para María y Debbie, así que puedes descansar sin preocupaciones. Te quiero Franco. Siempre recordaré la alegría que trajiste a mi vida, los consejos que me diste y el brillo en tus ojos que nunca desapareció. Eras mi mejor amigo". concluye el Arnold Schwarzenegger.
El mundo del culturismo está de luto con el fallecimiento de una de sus grandes estrellas. Columbu logró en dos ocasiones el título Mr. Olympia en 1976 y 1981, la máxima competición de culturismo profesional.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Franco, You’ve heard me say that I don’t like when people call me a self-made man. You’ve even heard me say that you’re part of the reason I could never accept that label. But I wanted you to know why. From the minute we met in Munich, you were my partner in crime. We pushed each other, we competed with each other, and we laughed at every moment along the way. When I finally got to America, I was alone. I’d left my family, my country, my whole life behind. So when I asked Joe Weider to bring you to train with me, it was because I knew I wasn’t the same without my best friend. I could thrive without money, without my parents, but I couldn’t thrive without you. I am devastated today. But I am also so, so grateful for the 54 years of friendship and joy we shared. The pumps, the chess games, the construction work, the meals, the pranks, the life lessons - we did it all together. We grew and we learned and we loved. My life was more fun, more colorful, and more complete because of you. I will always miss you. But I’ll also know that a part of you lives on in me, in Debbie, in Maria, and in the millions of people you inspired every day you lived. And I will be there for Maria and Debbie, so you can rest now with no worries. I love you Franco. I will always remember the joy you brought to my life, the advices you gave me, and the twinkle in your eye that never disappeared. You were my best friend. Love always, Arnold