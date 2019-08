El huracán Dorian alcanza la categoría 4 en su camino amenazante a Florida

Major #HurricaneDorian, seen here by NOAA\'s #GOESWest, is now an extremely dangerous Cat. 3 storm. #Dorian is expected to strengthen and "poses a significant threat to #Florida and the northwestern #Bahamas," according to the @NHC_Atlantic. More: https://t.co/RCbt7BjzmA pic.twitter.com/3n0qIuZAvH