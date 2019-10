Hallan una tortuga muerta que había ingerido 104 trozos de plástico

Tiny turtles washing up on beaches need our help. 100% of ours that didn\'t survive had plastic in their GI tracts. This tiny loggerhead had eaten 104 pieces of plastic. We all need to do our part to keep our oceans #plasticfree. #reducereuserecycle #trashfreeseas #lovegumbolimbo pic.twitter.com/CIQdY1MMeY