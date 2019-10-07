Hallan vivo a un perro debajo de un edificio un mes después del huracán Dorian

Un perro de un año de vida ha sido hallado bajo los restos de un edificio que colapsó hace casi un mes tras el paso del huracán Dorian por las Bahamas, que provocó la muerte de al menos 60 personas, según cifras oficiales. Varios medios de información locales informan este lunes sobre el suceso con final feliz logrado por la organización estadounidense de rescate de perros Big Dog Ranch Rescue, de Florida (EE.UU.).
El animal, que ya han bautizado con el nombre de 'Milagro', fue hallado con métodos de detección infrarrojos, de acuerdo a los citados medios. Se espera que el animal logre recuperarse plenamente y se le están brindado los cuidados precisos, incluso emocionales, para que así sea, después de que fuera hallado desnutrido.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
😍❤️A Tail of Survival, A True MIRACLE❤️😍 We are taking care of our Miracle baby at Big Dog Ranch Rescue. He has a long road to recovery, but for now, he is comfortable and he is eating and gaining a bit of strength! He is anemic, heartworm positive, very weak, and he cannot walk on his own... The poor baby fought for his life over there - surviving on rain water from the storm for weeks!! 🥺 He is in amazing hands now, and we will continue to give him the love and support he needs as he recovers... We will keep you posted on his journey! ❤️Donations toward his recovery are much appreciated. We want to help this sweet Miracle of ours to get strong and healthy - so that he can have the happiest life EVER!! You can donate on our Facebook page: Facebook.com/bigdogranchrescue - or on our website - please specify for Miracle (link in bio). Thank you in advance for contributing to Miracle\'s long road to recovery ahead! ⭐️A HUGE thank you to Sean Irion - who has been leading the Big Dog Ranch Rescue trips to the Bahamas. He physically pulled Miracle out of the rubble and has found and brought back over 50 other dogs from the Bahamas! ⭐️We also want to send a huge thank you to Douglas Theron - who brought his drone to the Bahamas - which led to finding Miracle and many other dogs we have been looking for. ⭐️Thank you so much to our wonderful videographer, Christy Nielsen. ⭐️Also, thank you so very much to Amber Batteiger from American Humane and Dr. Bailey, Abaco Veterinarian - who helped triage Miracle by giving him fluids to stabilize him for the flight to Big Dog Ranch Rescue. ⭐️Thank you so much to Daniel Braihwaite who was our amazing person of contact on the ground over there! ⭐️Hank & Andrea - you are the best! Thank you for housing and feeding our team - even though your house was damaged - you let us in, and it means the world to us! ❤️We couldn’t have found Miracle without this dream team’s help and persistence!❤️ . . #DreamTeam #Survival #Miracle #BDRRMiracle #MiracleBDRR #BDRR #BigDogRanchRescue #donations #Thankyou #roadtorecovery #helpMiracle #Miraclethedog #ilovedogs #rescuedogs #HelpingtheBahamas #Bahamiandogs #Todayshow #Todaydog
La cifra de muertos por el paso del huracán Dorian por el noroeste de Bahamas alcanza al menos los 60 fallecidos, cantidad provisional que se espera aumente dado que permanecen desaparecidas cientos de personas. Además, los daños materiales rondan los 7.000 millones de dólares, según las estimaciones oficiales.
El paso del ciclón sobre el noroeste de Bahamas provocó además que el Gobierno intensificará su presión sobre los inmigrantes en situación irregular, principalmente de origen haitiano. El pasado miércoles, el primer ministro de Bahamas, Hubert Minnis, pidió a los inmigrantes que permanecen en el archipiélago atlántico de forma irregular que abandonen voluntariamente el país o se verán forzados a hacerlo.
Minnis se dirigió a los inmigrantes en situación irregular en Bahamas -mayoritariamente haitianos- desde el Parlamento del archipiélago atlántico, después de dar a conocer que mantuvo conversaciones con funcionarios de la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM, en inglés) sobre este asunto. La declaración de Minnis en el Parlamento es la última de un miembro de su Administración relacionada con los inmigrantes en situación irregular que sufrieron el paso del huracán Dorian a principios de septiembre.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
❤️🐾BDRR’s MIRACLE🐾❤️ Miracle & BDRR’s President & Founder, @lauree.simmons, have had quite a Sunday. This sweet boy is not only famous, but a survivor. And so many people want to know him! That’s why he has had so many interviews today! You can follow his progress of gaining strength by following our social media channels. Miracle is now enjoying a lazy Sunday full of love, water, & food! He’s very weak and anemic from about 3 weeks of surviving off rain water. 🥺 He’s definitely got a long road to recovery ahead. He will need physical therapy and a lot of help and strength so he can fully walk again. Our wonderful medical team is monitoring him and keeping him as comfortable as possible. We love you, Miracle!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ . . #Miracle #Miraclethedog #BDRRMiracle #MiracleBDRR #BDRR #BigDogRanchRescue #Survivor #OurMiracle #roadtorecovery #ilovedogs
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
❤️We found our Miracle❤️ Rescue workers did not see him — nobody did. They couldn’t hear the little dog either — starving, dehydrated, too weak to even whine. 😰 That’s our Miracle... 💕 You can read more about our Miracle that our fabulous volunteers & Founder & President, Lauree Simmons, led by Sean Irion found this week with an infrared drone in our upcoming updates. https://bdrr.org/miracle-bdrr/ Thank you also to Christy Nielson for her video of the rescue. Miracle is being assessed this weekend by our wonderful medical team. He is going to need a lot of help for his recovery... 😞 Please keep an eye on this page to see more updates about this true Miracle who just barely survived the storm. More to come... . . #Miracle #SavingMiracle #HelpingtheBahamas #HelptheBahamas #Miraclesurvived #staytuned #BDRR #BigDogRanchRescue