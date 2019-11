♦️ 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗟𝗞𝗘𝗘𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦 ♦️ @Alissonbecker @mterstegen1 @edersonmoraes93 Jan Oblak @AndreyOnana Who’s your last line of defence? 🤔🔻 #TeamOfTheYear

♦️ 𝗗𝗘𝗙𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦 ♦️ Flying full-backs. Ball-playing centre-backs. Who\'s in your dream defence? 🤷‍♂‍ #TeamOfTheYear ⬇️⬇️⬇️

♦️ 𝗠𝗜𝗗𝗙𝗜𝗘𝗟𝗗𝗘𝗥𝗦 ♦️

Pass masters. Creators. Destroyers. Match-winners.

What midfield are you going for? 🤔#TeamOfTheYear