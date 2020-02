Mourinho: "No tenemos delanteros en el campo ni en el banquillo ni en la grada, los tenemos en el hospital"

🇵🇹 Jose Mourinho bemoans his lack of attacking options following Spurs’ game versus Chelsea:



😑 “We have zero strikers on the pitch".



😤 "Zero strikers on the bench".



❌ "Zero strikers in the stands & two in hospital".



