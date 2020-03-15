Fàbregas revela el regalo que le hizo a Willy Caballero tras perder una apuesta
Ambos jugadores hicieron una apuesta cuándo militaban en el Chelsea y el español cumplió su palabra de una forma peculiar
Los protagonistas de esta historia son Cesc Fàbregas y Willy Caballero, y se remonta al año 2018, cuando ambos jugadores militaban en las filas del Chelsea. Un día, llegando al tramo final de un entrenamiento, decidieron hacer una apuesta épica.
"Muchas veces después del entrenamiento me quedo un poco más para tirar unos penaltis" relataba el centrocampista. "Siempre hice pequeñas apuestas con los porteros (...) Nunca perdí uno, así que un día fui demasiado confiado y se me fue de las manos".
Pasados dos años, Fàbregas ha decidido desvelar en su cuenta de instagram qué se jugaron y cómo acabó todo: "Le dije que si lo salvaba le le conseguiría un Range Rover. Lamentablemente para mí, lo salvó". Así que el jugador español tuvo que cumplir su palabra... y lo hizo, pero no de la forma esperada.
"Encontré un Range Rover destrudio que no podía ser usado en absoluto (...) al día siguiente lo trajeron al entrenamiento". En el vídeo se puede observar la reacción de Willy Caballero al descubrir el coche en el parking.
So, after a player already told the story to the press of what happened one day in 2018 and many people asked me if it’s true, there we go. Many times for many years after training, I stay a little bit longer to take some penalties. I always made little bets with the goalkeepers to put a bit of spice into the challenge. For some reason, I never really missed one. So one day i got too confident and it got a of out of hand. It was Willy Caballero’s turn and I told him that if he saved it I’d get him a Range Rover. Unfortunately for me, he saved it in front of the whole team so you can imagine how it went... I went from feeling the most confident, to feeling the most stupid guy on earth 😅. Everybody obviously was shouting and laughing that I had to pay my debt. I went to a scrapyard and I found a destroyed Range Rover that couldn’t be used at all for £950 so I said, you know what? I’ll get that. The next day they brought it to the training ground and well... I’ll show you the rest on a video. The lesson of the story is: Don’t bet at all at any cost. @willycaba