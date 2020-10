Nueva York cerrará los colegios y negocios no esenciales en nueve barrios por los contagios

We’ve seen consistently high COVID-19 numbers in 9 zip codes across South Brooklyn, Far Rockaway and Central Queens. We’re providing these areas with additional resources, but when presented with new information, we must act. We won’t risk the progress we’ve made. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 4, 2020

Today I’m announcing a proposal to close ALL schools and nonessential businesses in these zip codes on Wednesday, October 7.



The affected zip codes are 11691, 11219, 11223, 11230, 11204, 11210, 11229, 11415 and 11367. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 4, 2020