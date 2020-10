The cast of HUSTLE—starring Adam Sandler as a basketball scout who discovers a player abroad with a rocky past—just got better. Queen Latifah, Robert Duvall, Ben Foster, Juancho Hernangomez, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa Pillet & Kenny Smith join Sandler in the upcoming film🏀 pic.twitter.com/JKM5UOsEoI