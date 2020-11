La UEFA saca a la luz el enfado de un árbitro con Leo Messi en la Champions: "Muéstrame más respeto"

🤔 What does it take to be a #UCL referee?



🔜 𝗠𝗮𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲



📺 A new, behind-the-scenes series tracking the professional and private lives of Europe\'s top officials, starting next week on https://t.co/AmDdmbC7vF pic.twitter.com/i0Ofepl7yb