Mariah Carey vuelve a revolucionar la Navidad con el lanzamiento de un nuevo villancico junto a Ariana grande

✨ Mariah Carey\'s Magical Christmas ✨ is out now on @appletv 📺 I\'m so excited to share this truly magical musical special with you and hope it brings you joy, laughter, and some much needed holiday cheer! 🎄❤️🎄❤️ Watch now: https://t.co/vFcd461qR7#MariahsMagicalChristmas pic.twitter.com/1CY2sKYa7g