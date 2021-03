¿Por qué está volando el barco? La magia detrás de una de las ilusiones ópticas del momento

David Morris took a photo of this "floating ship" near Falmouth, Cornwall this week. Unlike what the linked article explains, this quite common effect is not due to a mirage [source article: https://t.co/S4RKULV2xM] [most correct explanation by @MickWest: https://t.co/nTay6ZQyYH] pic.twitter.com/6wDUdlCjOx