"Por favor, denle mi cama": el acto de generosidad de un hombre que renunció a su ingreso para salvar a otro

Octogenarian @RSSorg Swayamsewak Shri Narayan Dabhalkar Ji truly exemplified what \'Sewa Paramo Dharma\' is like in real life.



He gave up his hospital bed for a younger covid patient.



Though he is no more with us, his selfless act for the greater good of humanity is inspiring!🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/YoAOODnEpN