Una persona muerta tras un tiroteo en el aeropuerto de Vancouver

Shooting outside YVR Intern’l depart\'s @3PM . 1 male victim. #RichmondRCMP intercepted getaway veh & were shot at by sus\'s.

Officers not hurt. Sus\'s outstanding.

YVR Ops back to normal.

Sea Island Way shut down No. 3 Rd to Sexmith Rd.#IHIT handling any further queries. pic.twitter.com/5bTP0G95Qo