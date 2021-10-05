Cadena SER

Mascarillas

Si tienes este modelo de mascarilla, deja de utilizarla: incumple la normativa europea y es peligrosa

La mascarilla no filtra el porcentaje de partículas que anuncia

Si usas este tipo de mascarilla, deja de hacerlo ya.

Si usas este tipo de mascarilla, deja de hacerlo ya. / Getty Images

David Justo
Madrid

A pesar de que el fin de las mascarillas esté a la vuelta de la esquina, y que las medidas contra la COVID-19 sean cada vez menos restrictivas, todavía tenemos que llevar esta prenda tanto en interiores como en aquellos exteriores en los que no se pueda mantener 1,5 metros de distancia de seguridad. Por esa misma razón, y si utilizas mascarillas de tipo FFP2, será mejor que te cerciores de que las que llevas cumplen la normativa europea y que te protegen contra la enfermedad.

Según recoge el Sistema de Alerta Rápida Europeo (RAPEX) en su página web, a día de hoy se siguen vendiendo cientos de mascarillas filtrantes y productos de alta protección que están incumpliendo la normativa europea. Principalmente mascarillas tipo FFP2 o equivalentes que en la mayoría de casos no filtran el porcentaje de partículas que anuncian o carecen de los certificados necesarios para poder venderse en la Unión Europea.

El Rapex retira un nuevo modelo de mascarilla

En esta ocasión, el Rapex ha informado sobre una mascarilla procedente de Lituania que no filtra el porcentaje de partículas que anuncia. Concretamente la Gram Minkang 9001-KN95. Una mascarilla, que se vende como si de una FFP2 se tratara, que tiene una capacidad de filtración total de la máscara de apenas un 64%. A pesar que las mascarillas de tipo FFP2 deberían retener como mínimo un 94% de las partículas, esta se queda muy lejos de los baremos esperados.

Si tienes esta mascarilla, deshazte de ella ya. / Rapex

Por todo ello, el Sistema de Alerta Rápida Europeo ha procedido a su retirada al entender que no cumple con los requisitos de salud y seguridad necesarios para hacer frente a la COVID-19. Y es que, tal y como explican desde el organismo europeo, llevar este tipo de mascarillas podrían no protegernos contra la enfermedad. Por esa misma razón, y si usas este tipo de mascarillas, será mejor que dejes de hacerlo cuanto antes. Tampoco las que vas a ver a continuación, catalogadas por la Organización de Consumidores y Usuarios como peligrosas:

Mascarillas que filtran menos partículas de las que deberían

Nombre de la mascarilla Porcentaje real de filtración
Partiklefiltrierende Halbmaske CY2020-KZ002 FFP2 NR Non-medical < 66%
Mund- und Nasenmaske D13003 < 54%
Rykgrímur FFP2V 10 stk < 73%
Dr. Frei Protection Mask < 45%
IVROU SELF-PRIMING FILTER RESPIRATOR IRYS-01 < 19%
KN95 - Mask JK-001 < 13%
ISSACANA < 28%
CML ML Filtering Half Mask FFP2 JX95 < 83%
Enhance FFP2 Mask FFP2 - ENKN95-001 < 84%
Changzhou Shuangma Filtering Half Mask SMK-02 Filtering half mask FFP2 NR < 11%
KN95 mask - respiratory protective KN95 MASK < 82%
SHUFANG KN95 Children´s Masks < 53%
AND MAGPIE Ear brand folding anti particulate Mask KN95 < 93%
Highlight Daily Protective Face Mask KN95/FFP2 < 92%
BTL Respirator BTL Respirator FLAT-FIT Healthcare BTL FLAT FIT < 83%
ELIS SHPK myfixmask N95/FFP2 respirator, N95/FFP2 mask 001, 002 < 49%
Foldap respirator FFP2 protective mask K2 < 43%
KN95 Protective Mask 4 Layer < 20%
Brüder Mannesmann M40210 < 83%
Shenzhen Medical < 90%
bd BADO Starkit bd BADO Art. Nr. Mask N98-4, STKM-N9W01 < 41%
SUNLU Particle-filtering half mask KN 95 < 32%
Particle-filtering half mask KN95-A < 68%
Face mask - high-efficiency protective mask filter KN95 < 38%
Purvigor KN95 Mask KN95 < 65%
Welooo KN95 Filtering half mask KN95 / FFP2 < 42%
KN95 mask lug type < 62%
Disposable Respirator Mask KN95 - FFP2 NR K-J-L < 73%
ERA MASKE - BASARAN Disposable Flat Fold Respirator ERA1300 FFP3 NR < 76%
KGT TK 95 Atemschutzmaske TK-N95 FFP2 < 35%
AH CHANGLI KN95 Protective Mask FFP2, KN95 < 89%
JINLILAISI Medical mask KN95 mask < 83%
Disposable face masks n.d.
Disposable face mask n.d.
Disposable protective civilian mask KZ-001 n.d.
Runbo Disposable protective mask AKF2001 n.d.
YBW Disposable face mask n.d.
Care U Facemask - disposable non-medical protective 0H200321S.WLT0133 n.d.
Disposable face mask n.d.
Owoge Disposable protective mask n.d.
Fitme Disposable face mask KTM001 n.d.
PM Plus Medical Protective Face Mask < 91%
X.Y.T. Xiang Yan Tang Non medical Disposable Mask n.d.
Non-woven.com Disposable protective mask (three layers) Model N0.: D22-1 n.d.
3 PLY Civil use disposable face mask BFE > 90 % n.d.
Máscara facial n.d.
VHC Global Three-dimensional protective respirator KN95 < 89%
KN95 protective mask < 84%
Bonwaye FFP2 face mask 134949 < 79%
Respirator disposable face mask non for medical < 89%
APT KN95 Respirator mask < 86%
ZX Particulate respirator KN95, ZX9001 < 59%
Face Mask Earloop protective KN95 BFE 95% < 36%
XO Simple is beauty KN95 Face mask XO-01 < 86%
Gulibear Disposable Face Mask KN95 HB0095, KN95 MASK < 90%
Isu Disposable protective mask ISU-001 < 88%
Daddy Baby Disposable Protective Mask CE FFP2, Obstruct Spittle < 92%
Moway High protection mask FFP2, KN95 number: 10062763 < 75%
GYHX KN95 Stereo protective mask KN95 < 86%
FancyLand Protective mask 3D FFP2, KN95 < 94%
Onemix Meltblown cloth mask KN95 < 66%
Ouleok Face mask particulate respirator 6212 < 82%
Manmao Folding KN95 mask Ear belt type, FFP2 / BFE 95% < 87%
Disposable face mask KN95-A < 89%
Nine Nurse KN95 full protection < 86%
Kemoshi Anti Pariculate Face Mask KN95 Respirator < 84%
Health Pro KN95 anti-particle protective mask FFP2/KN95 < 74%
Jieyasi KN95 < 79%
KN95 Self-priming anti-particulate respirator < 91%
Su < 89%
Elite Respirator EB09.049 < 99%
Disposable Face Mask 13335902530 < 94%
PLOW Folding KN95 mask < 91%
BKJ KN95 Protective mask 9001 < 94%
MLKD Particulate Respirator KN95 DK-P001, FFP2 NR < 93%
INUAN Protective Face Mask KN95 < 82%
LexusLance FFP2 LK-003-A004 < 58%
KSL KN95 protective mask < 67%
KN95 Protective Mask KN 95 < 69%
KN 95 KN 95 < 37%
YUXU ( 雨旭) 9901 GB2626-2006 KN95 < 93%
KN95 < 78%
HUABIWEI Protective face mask HBV202002005, KN 95 < 57%
MOCUE The Protective Face Mask MC 950V < 88%
MASK Disposable Protective KN95, Personal protective mask < 69%
Yubei Protective mask Filter material grade: KN95 < 93%
SAFE KN95 MASK KN95 < 67%
KN95 Filtering Respirator KN95, ref. PON002 < 47%
E GOOD KN95 EGM-KN95L < 68%
FFP2 Multilayer Protective Structure KN95 < 90%
HUABIWEI Mask KN95 Series folding mask < 89%
AMO KN95 < 83%
Foshan KN95 Protective Mask KN95 < 78%
Teyouda KN95 Protective mask < 74%
Yicheng Yi Liao KN95 Mask Filter efficiency ≥ 99.9% < 90%
Protekcia Cubrebocas BVT Registry number: 1673C2017 SSA < 31%
Protekcia Cubrebocas anatomico Registry number: 1673C2017 SSA < 64%
Mei Shu Hu Self-priming Filtering Protective Face Mask KN95, PM 2.5, Protective Mask < 93%
MARS N95 Mask Mars-B- 2001, N95 < 53%
Protective face mask FFP2, KN 95 < 53%
Protective face mask KN 95 < 90%
JY.M9 Protective disposable mask FFP2, KN95 < 59%
YK01 FFP2 < 69%
Garry Galaxy Respirator Mask N95 < 71%
NEP KN95 respirator mask 8410 < 62%
Daddy Baby Protective Mask - Respiratory Protection KN95 / FFP2, KZ01S50B < 76%
Daddy Baby Protective Mask - Earloop Face Mask E-KZ01L50, FFP2 < 49%
Three Dimensional Protective Respirator KN95 < 86%
Likelove Self Suction Filter Anti Particle Respirator KN95 / FFP2 < 75%

Mascarillas que no disponen del marcado de la Comisión Europea

Nombre de la mascarilla  
Airtao Non-powered Air-purifying particulate mask AM02-KN95  
Disposable 3-Layer Mask  
Jiangyin Rongyi Textile Disposable protective mask  
HG Disposable Face Mask KN95-A X
FUPING KN95 Folding Protective Mask KN95 X
GOOYU Kokkuklapitav mask KN95  
Mund- und Nasenmaske D13003  
Hope and Light TM FFP2 Face Mask KN95 YL-95  
Disposable Face Mask FFP2 X
Disposable Protective Mask KN 95 X
Propaks Hengityssuojain PO102 X
YK-MASK Disposable mask YK10001 X
Shield Hygienic disposable mask KN95 7100 X
JIA YUAN FFP2 NR Filtering Half Mask JY-KN95  
OUKE Disposable Face Mask with Earloops Size: 175mm x 95mm X
Hongren Disposable Protective Mask HRM-06 X
Maiken Disposable daily protective mask for children 4, Size: 145mm x 95mm X
ELMED DISPOSABLE FACE MASKS TP-MSK-013 (Non Sterile)  
KN95 Particulate Respirator X
MSafe KN95 Disposable Respirator MS305 X
FLIPPY Disposable Children’s Mask Size: 175 x 95 mm X
UEACON X
Xina Protective Mask KN95  
Protective Mask KN95 KN95  
PEC-MS1  
Yomasi KN95 YMS-AN95 X
Daddy´s Choice Infection Prevention Face Mask Purism  
KN95 Particulate Respirator FFP2  
Disposable medical mask FFP2 NR DN-68  
SYM-001  
KN95 BH1083X-010 X
DMC Disposable face mask DM-100  
PRIMA Medical mask with two layers LHP – 1283 02/2028  
RIXIN Disposable Protective Mask Earhook  
Face Mask Surgical Disposable  
Ouleok FACE MASK Particulate Respirator  
Simbio Disposable Non Sterile Mask SBH4819  
BSPGUARD KN 95 FACE MASK 1541  
BSPGUARD Disposable face mask 1599  
Disposable Protective Mask 1620  
FEALTER ™ Particle filter mask AN-001 X
Meli Care Face Mask  
KN 95 Protective Mask KN 95 (Civil Grade)  
FACE MASK - Disposable Protective Mask  
MC CONS KN95 Protective Face Mask JC06 X
BEKANG 3D Folding Mask 9501  
KN95 Protective Face Mask X
HUATE KN95 Respirator/FFP2 HT9210 X
#BacktoSchool Meli Melo Disposable protective mask for children EO7TTNDMJCH - SET 10
Disposable protective mask with 3 layers  
BSPGUARD Disposable face mask 1500  
Disposable Protective Mask  
KN95 Respirator/FFP2 ZT-6088 X
FFP2 NR 2792, 2834, DM019, LEI.SHI.DE X
Disposable Protective Mask  
Supernal Disposable Masks GB/T 32610-2016 X
Disposable protective mask  
2020-1XMT, KN95  
KN95 face mask  
SHIELD PM2.5 SHIELD 8100 X
Nan'an panda legend daily Disposable protective mask FFP2 FFP2, KZ-103
KN95 Respirator/FFP2 KN95/FFP2 X
SteelPro Safety 2740CV Respirador NIOSH N95 / 2740CV X
KN95 Respirator/FFP2 X
Medical Sterile Mask X
TL KN95 Protective Mask TL-KN95-01  
Nion  
Non-Woven 3 Ply Disposable Face Mask  
Doctor Cross Folding protective KN95 mask  
Haze Proof Mask KN95 X
Disposable face masks  
YBW Disposable face mask  
Care U Facemask - disposable non-medical protective 0H200321S.WLT0133
Disposable face mask  
Fitme Disposable face mask KTM001  
Shengkun Disposable face mask FFP2  
VHC Global Three-dimensional protective respirator KN95  
Bonwaye FFP2 face mask 134949  
APT KN95 Respirator mask  
Isu Disposable protective mask ISU-001  
Airevo Reusable nanomask AR M01L, KN95 / FFP2  
GYHX KN95 Stereo protective mask KN95  
FancyLand Protective mask 3D FFP2, KN95  
Ouleok Face mask particulate respirator 6212  
Disposable face mask KN95-A  
Elite Respirator EB09.049  
Weimeng KN95 Folding Protective Mask 9501 X
KN95 X
Kings Ram PROTECTIVE MASK KN95  
Non-medical protective mask X
Disposable Face Mask  
Vira Care KN95 Disposable Face Mask SKU 155 X
RIXIN KN95 Filtering half mask (Not Sterile) X
KN95 face mask 803633  
Ear face mask GM700, KN95  
MLKD Particulate Respirator KN95 DK-P001, FFP2 NR  
HANVICO Antimikrobielle Mund-Nasenschutz FFP2 NANOSILBER X
OANY Self-inhalation filter type particles respirator FFP2 KN95, MS-KN95-01
LexusLance FFP2 LK-003-A004  
X.Y.T XiangYanTang KN 95 particulate respirator  
KN 95  
Adiutor, KYJKKJ FFP2 Mask KY2020  
MARS N95 Mask Mars-B- 2001, N95  
Dromex Protective mask FFP2 ref. 2020  
Jtrip Safe Mask / Fashion Children's Mask FZ/73049-2014  
Safe Mask  
YK01 FFP2  
Sinpul Protective mask KN95  
3M (counterfeit) 9501V  
KN95  
KN90

Mascarillas retiradas por problemas de ajuste

Nombre de la mascarilla
Partiklefiltrierende Halbmaske CY2020-KZ002 FFP2 NR Non-medical
Rykgrímur FFP2V 10 stk
Dr. Frei Protection Mask
IVROU Self-Priming Filter Respirator IRYS-01
Disposable Respirator Mask KN95 - FFP2 NR K-J-L
ERA MASKE - BASARAN Disposable Flat Fold Respirator ERA1300 FFP3 NR
VHC Global Three-dimensional protective respirator KN95
Allta Respirator 9591 9591, KN95
Respirator disposable face mask non for medical
APT KN95 Respirator mask
Ear face mask KN95
Face Mask Earloop protective KN95 BFE 95%
XO Simple is beauty KN95 Face mask XO-01
Gulibear Disposable Face Mask KN95 HB0095, KN95 MASK
Isu Disposable protective mask ISU-001
Govek KN95 Protective face mask / Respirator
Daddy Baby Disposable Protective Mask CE FFP2, Obstruct Spittle
Airevo Reusable nanomask AR M01L, KN95 / FFP2
Moway High protection mask FFP2, KN95 number: 10062763
GYHX KN95 Stereo protective mask KN95
FancyLand Protective mask 3D FFP2, KN95
Ouleok Face mask particulate respirator 6212
Manmao Folding KN95 mask Ear belt type, FFP2 / BFE 95%
Disposable face mask KN95-A
Kemoshi Anti Pariculate Face Mask KN95 Respirator
Health Pro KN95 anti-particle protective mask FFP2/KN95
Jieyasi KN95
KN95 Self-priming anti-particulate respirator
Su
Disposable Face Mask 13335902530
BKJ KN95 Protective mask 9001
LexusLance FFP2 LK-003-A004
KSL KN95 protective mask
YUXU ( 雨旭) 9901 GB2626-2006 KN95
MASK Disposable Protective KN95, Personal protective mask
Yubei Protective mask Filter material grade: KN95
SAFE KN95 MASK KN95
Teyouda KN95 Protective mask
Yicheng Yi Liao KN95 Mask Filter efficiency ≥ 99.9%
Protekcia Cubrebocas BVT Registry number: 1673C2017 SSA
Protekcia Cubrebocas anatomico Registry number: 1673C2017 SSA
Mei Shu Hu Self-priming Filtering Protective Face Mask KN95, PM 2.5, Protective Mask
