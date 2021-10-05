Si tienes este modelo de mascarilla, deja de utilizarla: incumple la normativa europea y es peligrosa
La mascarilla no filtra el porcentaje de partículas que anuncia
A pesar de que el fin de las mascarillas esté a la vuelta de la esquina, y que las medidas contra la COVID-19 sean cada vez menos restrictivas, todavía tenemos que llevar esta prenda tanto en interiores como en aquellos exteriores en los que no se pueda mantener 1,5 metros de distancia de seguridad. Por esa misma razón, y si utilizas mascarillas de tipo FFP2, será mejor que te cerciores de que las que llevas cumplen la normativa europea y que te protegen contra la enfermedad.
Según recoge el Sistema de Alerta Rápida Europeo (RAPEX) en su página web, a día de hoy se siguen vendiendo cientos de mascarillas filtrantes y productos de alta protección que están incumpliendo la normativa europea. Principalmente mascarillas tipo FFP2 o equivalentes que en la mayoría de casos no filtran el porcentaje de partículas que anuncian o carecen de los certificados necesarios para poder venderse en la Unión Europea.
El Rapex retira un nuevo modelo de mascarilla
En esta ocasión, el Rapex ha informado sobre una mascarilla procedente de Lituania que no filtra el porcentaje de partículas que anuncia. Concretamente la Gram Minkang 9001-KN95. Una mascarilla, que se vende como si de una FFP2 se tratara, que tiene una capacidad de filtración total de la máscara de apenas un 64%. A pesar que las mascarillas de tipo FFP2 deberían retener como mínimo un 94% de las partículas, esta se queda muy lejos de los baremos esperados.
Por todo ello, el Sistema de Alerta Rápida Europeo ha procedido a su retirada al entender que no cumple con los requisitos de salud y seguridad necesarios para hacer frente a la COVID-19. Y es que, tal y como explican desde el organismo europeo, llevar este tipo de mascarillas podrían no protegernos contra la enfermedad. Por esa misma razón, y si usas este tipo de mascarillas, será mejor que dejes de hacerlo cuanto antes. Tampoco las que vas a ver a continuación, catalogadas por la Organización de Consumidores y Usuarios como peligrosas:
Mascarillas que filtran menos partículas de las que deberían
|Nombre de la mascarilla
|Porcentaje real de filtración
|Partiklefiltrierende Halbmaske CY2020-KZ002 FFP2 NR Non-medical
|< 66%
|Mund- und Nasenmaske D13003
|< 54%
|Rykgrímur FFP2V 10 stk
|< 73%
|Dr. Frei Protection Mask
|< 45%
|IVROU SELF-PRIMING FILTER RESPIRATOR IRYS-01
|< 19%
|KN95 - Mask JK-001
|< 13%
|ISSACANA
|< 28%
|CML ML Filtering Half Mask FFP2 JX95
|< 83%
|Enhance FFP2 Mask FFP2 - ENKN95-001
|< 84%
|Changzhou Shuangma Filtering Half Mask SMK-02 Filtering half mask FFP2 NR
|< 11%
|KN95 mask - respiratory protective KN95 MASK
|< 82%
|SHUFANG KN95 Children´s Masks
|< 53%
|AND MAGPIE Ear brand folding anti particulate Mask KN95
|< 93%
|Highlight Daily Protective Face Mask KN95/FFP2
|< 92%
|BTL Respirator BTL Respirator FLAT-FIT Healthcare BTL FLAT FIT
|< 83%
|ELIS SHPK myfixmask N95/FFP2 respirator, N95/FFP2 mask 001, 002
|< 49%
|Foldap respirator FFP2 protective mask K2
|< 43%
|KN95 Protective Mask 4 Layer
|< 20%
|Brüder Mannesmann M40210
|< 83%
|Shenzhen Medical
|< 90%
|bd BADO Starkit bd BADO Art. Nr. Mask N98-4, STKM-N9W01
|< 41%
|SUNLU Particle-filtering half mask KN 95
|< 32%
|Particle-filtering half mask KN95-A
|< 68%
|Face mask - high-efficiency protective mask filter KN95
|< 38%
|Purvigor KN95 Mask KN95
|< 65%
|Welooo KN95 Filtering half mask KN95 / FFP2
|< 42%
|KN95 mask lug type
|< 62%
|Disposable Respirator Mask KN95 - FFP2 NR K-J-L
|< 73%
|ERA MASKE - BASARAN Disposable Flat Fold Respirator ERA1300 FFP3 NR
|< 76%
|KGT TK 95 Atemschutzmaske TK-N95 FFP2
|< 35%
|AH CHANGLI KN95 Protective Mask FFP2, KN95
|< 89%
|JINLILAISI Medical mask KN95 mask
|< 83%
|Disposable face masks
|n.d.
|Disposable face mask
|n.d.
|Disposable protective civilian mask KZ-001
|n.d.
|Runbo Disposable protective mask AKF2001
|n.d.
|YBW Disposable face mask
|n.d.
|Care U Facemask - disposable non-medical protective 0H200321S.WLT0133
|n.d.
|Disposable face mask
|n.d.
|Owoge Disposable protective mask
|n.d.
|Fitme Disposable face mask KTM001
|n.d.
|PM Plus Medical Protective Face Mask
|< 91%
|X.Y.T. Xiang Yan Tang Non medical Disposable Mask
|n.d.
|Non-woven.com Disposable protective mask (three layers) Model N0.: D22-1
|n.d.
|3 PLY Civil use disposable face mask BFE > 90 %
|n.d.
|Máscara facial
|n.d.
|VHC Global Three-dimensional protective respirator KN95
|< 89%
|KN95 protective mask
|< 84%
|Bonwaye FFP2 face mask 134949
|< 79%
|Respirator disposable face mask non for medical
|< 89%
|APT KN95 Respirator mask
|< 86%
|ZX Particulate respirator KN95, ZX9001
|< 59%
|Face Mask Earloop protective KN95 BFE 95%
|< 36%
|XO Simple is beauty KN95 Face mask XO-01
|< 86%
|Gulibear Disposable Face Mask KN95 HB0095, KN95 MASK
|< 90%
|Isu Disposable protective mask ISU-001
|< 88%
|Daddy Baby Disposable Protective Mask CE FFP2, Obstruct Spittle
|< 92%
|Moway High protection mask FFP2, KN95 number: 10062763
|< 75%
|GYHX KN95 Stereo protective mask KN95
|< 86%
|FancyLand Protective mask 3D FFP2, KN95
|< 94%
|Onemix Meltblown cloth mask KN95
|< 66%
|Ouleok Face mask particulate respirator 6212
|< 82%
|Manmao Folding KN95 mask Ear belt type, FFP2 / BFE 95%
|< 87%
|Disposable face mask KN95-A
|< 89%
|Nine Nurse KN95 full protection
|< 86%
|Kemoshi Anti Pariculate Face Mask KN95 Respirator
|< 84%
|Health Pro KN95 anti-particle protective mask FFP2/KN95
|< 74%
|Jieyasi KN95
|< 79%
|KN95 Self-priming anti-particulate respirator
|< 91%
|Su
|< 89%
|Elite Respirator EB09.049
|< 99%
|Disposable Face Mask 13335902530
|< 94%
|PLOW Folding KN95 mask
|< 91%
|BKJ KN95 Protective mask 9001
|< 94%
|MLKD Particulate Respirator KN95 DK-P001, FFP2 NR
|< 93%
|INUAN Protective Face Mask KN95
|< 82%
|LexusLance FFP2 LK-003-A004
|< 58%
|KSL KN95 protective mask
|< 67%
|KN95 Protective Mask KN 95
|< 69%
|KN 95 KN 95
|< 37%
|YUXU ( 雨旭) 9901 GB2626-2006 KN95
|< 93%
|KN95
|< 78%
|HUABIWEI Protective face mask HBV202002005, KN 95
|< 57%
|MOCUE The Protective Face Mask MC 950V
|< 88%
|MASK Disposable Protective KN95, Personal protective mask
|< 69%
|Yubei Protective mask Filter material grade: KN95
|< 93%
|SAFE KN95 MASK KN95
|< 67%
|KN95 Filtering Respirator KN95, ref. PON002
|< 47%
|E GOOD KN95 EGM-KN95L
|< 68%
|FFP2 Multilayer Protective Structure KN95
|< 90%
|HUABIWEI Mask KN95 Series folding mask
|< 89%
|AMO KN95
|< 83%
|Foshan KN95 Protective Mask KN95
|< 78%
|Teyouda KN95 Protective mask
|< 74%
|Yicheng Yi Liao KN95 Mask Filter efficiency ≥ 99.9%
|< 90%
|Protekcia Cubrebocas BVT Registry number: 1673C2017 SSA
|< 31%
|Protekcia Cubrebocas anatomico Registry number: 1673C2017 SSA
|< 64%
|Mei Shu Hu Self-priming Filtering Protective Face Mask KN95, PM 2.5, Protective Mask
|< 93%
|MARS N95 Mask Mars-B- 2001, N95
|< 53%
|Protective face mask FFP2, KN 95
|< 53%
|Protective face mask KN 95
|< 90%
|JY.M9 Protective disposable mask FFP2, KN95
|< 59%
|YK01 FFP2
|< 69%
|Garry Galaxy Respirator Mask N95
|< 71%
|NEP KN95 respirator mask 8410
|< 62%
|Daddy Baby Protective Mask - Respiratory Protection KN95 / FFP2, KZ01S50B
|< 76%
|Daddy Baby Protective Mask - Earloop Face Mask E-KZ01L50, FFP2
|< 49%
|Three Dimensional Protective Respirator KN95
|< 86%
|Likelove Self Suction Filter Anti Particle Respirator KN95 / FFP2
|< 75%
Mascarillas que no disponen del marcado de la Comisión Europea
|Nombre de la mascarilla
|Airtao Non-powered Air-purifying particulate mask AM02-KN95
|Disposable 3-Layer Mask
|Jiangyin Rongyi Textile Disposable protective mask
|HG Disposable Face Mask KN95-A
|X
|FUPING KN95 Folding Protective Mask KN95
|X
|GOOYU Kokkuklapitav mask KN95
|Mund- und Nasenmaske D13003
|Hope and Light TM FFP2 Face Mask KN95 YL-95
|Disposable Face Mask FFP2
|X
|Disposable Protective Mask KN 95
|X
|Propaks Hengityssuojain PO102
|X
|YK-MASK Disposable mask YK10001
|X
|Shield Hygienic disposable mask KN95 7100
|X
|JIA YUAN FFP2 NR Filtering Half Mask JY-KN95
|OUKE Disposable Face Mask with Earloops Size: 175mm x 95mm
|X
|Hongren Disposable Protective Mask HRM-06
|X
|Maiken Disposable daily protective mask for children 4, Size: 145mm x 95mm
|X
|ELMED DISPOSABLE FACE MASKS TP-MSK-013 (Non Sterile)
|KN95 Particulate Respirator
|X
|MSafe KN95 Disposable Respirator MS305
|X
|FLIPPY Disposable Children’s Mask Size: 175 x 95 mm
|X
|UEACON
|X
|Xina Protective Mask KN95
|Protective Mask KN95 KN95
|PEC-MS1
|Yomasi KN95 YMS-AN95
|X
|Daddy´s Choice Infection Prevention Face Mask Purism
|KN95 Particulate Respirator FFP2
|Disposable medical mask FFP2 NR DN-68
|SYM-001
|KN95 BH1083X-010
|X
|DMC Disposable face mask DM-100
|PRIMA Medical mask with two layers LHP – 1283 02/2028
|RIXIN Disposable Protective Mask Earhook
|Face Mask Surgical Disposable
|Ouleok FACE MASK Particulate Respirator
|Simbio Disposable Non Sterile Mask SBH4819
|BSPGUARD KN 95 FACE MASK 1541
|BSPGUARD Disposable face mask 1599
|Disposable Protective Mask 1620
|FEALTER ™ Particle filter mask AN-001
|X
|Meli Care Face Mask
|KN 95 Protective Mask KN 95 (Civil Grade)
|FACE MASK - Disposable Protective Mask
|MC CONS KN95 Protective Face Mask JC06
|X
|BEKANG 3D Folding Mask 9501
|KN95 Protective Face Mask
|X
|HUATE KN95 Respirator/FFP2 HT9210
|X
|#BacktoSchool Meli Melo Disposable protective mask for children EO7TTNDMJCH - SET 10
|Disposable protective mask with 3 layers
|BSPGUARD Disposable face mask 1500
|Disposable Protective Mask
|KN95 Respirator/FFP2 ZT-6088
|X
|FFP2 NR 2792, 2834, DM019, LEI.SHI.DE
|X
|Disposable Protective Mask
|Supernal Disposable Masks GB/T 32610-2016
|X
|Disposable protective mask
|2020-1XMT, KN95
|KN95 face mask
|SHIELD PM2.5 SHIELD 8100
|X
|Nan'an panda legend daily Disposable protective mask FFP2 FFP2, KZ-103
|KN95 Respirator/FFP2 KN95/FFP2
|X
|SteelPro Safety 2740CV Respirador NIOSH N95 / 2740CV
|X
|KN95 Respirator/FFP2
|X
|Medical Sterile Mask
|X
|TL KN95 Protective Mask TL-KN95-01
|Nion
|Non-Woven 3 Ply Disposable Face Mask
|Doctor Cross Folding protective KN95 mask
|Haze Proof Mask KN95
|X
|Disposable face masks
|YBW Disposable face mask
|Care U Facemask - disposable non-medical protective 0H200321S.WLT0133
|Disposable face mask
|Fitme Disposable face mask KTM001
|Shengkun Disposable face mask FFP2
|VHC Global Three-dimensional protective respirator KN95
|Bonwaye FFP2 face mask 134949
|APT KN95 Respirator mask
|Isu Disposable protective mask ISU-001
|Airevo Reusable nanomask AR M01L, KN95 / FFP2
|GYHX KN95 Stereo protective mask KN95
|FancyLand Protective mask 3D FFP2, KN95
|Ouleok Face mask particulate respirator 6212
|Disposable face mask KN95-A
|Elite Respirator EB09.049
|Weimeng KN95 Folding Protective Mask 9501
|X
|KN95
|X
|Kings Ram PROTECTIVE MASK KN95
|Non-medical protective mask
|X
|Disposable Face Mask
|Vira Care KN95 Disposable Face Mask SKU 155
|X
|RIXIN KN95 Filtering half mask (Not Sterile)
|X
|KN95 face mask 803633
|Ear face mask GM700, KN95
|MLKD Particulate Respirator KN95 DK-P001, FFP2 NR
|HANVICO Antimikrobielle Mund-Nasenschutz FFP2 NANOSILBER
|X
|OANY Self-inhalation filter type particles respirator FFP2 KN95, MS-KN95-01
|LexusLance FFP2 LK-003-A004
|X.Y.T XiangYanTang KN 95 particulate respirator
|KN 95
|Adiutor, KYJKKJ FFP2 Mask KY2020
|MARS N95 Mask Mars-B- 2001, N95
|Dromex Protective mask FFP2 ref. 2020
|Jtrip Safe Mask / Fashion Children's Mask FZ/73049-2014
|Safe Mask
|YK01 FFP2
|Sinpul Protective mask KN95
|3M (counterfeit) 9501V
|KN95
|KN90
Mascarillas retiradas por problemas de ajuste
|Nombre de la mascarilla
|Partiklefiltrierende Halbmaske CY2020-KZ002 FFP2 NR Non-medical
|Rykgrímur FFP2V 10 stk
|Dr. Frei Protection Mask
|IVROU Self-Priming Filter Respirator IRYS-01
|Disposable Respirator Mask KN95 - FFP2 NR K-J-L
|ERA MASKE - BASARAN Disposable Flat Fold Respirator ERA1300 FFP3 NR
|VHC Global Three-dimensional protective respirator KN95
|Allta Respirator 9591 9591, KN95
|Respirator disposable face mask non for medical
|APT KN95 Respirator mask
|Ear face mask KN95
|Face Mask Earloop protective KN95 BFE 95%
|XO Simple is beauty KN95 Face mask XO-01
|Gulibear Disposable Face Mask KN95 HB0095, KN95 MASK
|Isu Disposable protective mask ISU-001
|Govek KN95 Protective face mask / Respirator
|Daddy Baby Disposable Protective Mask CE FFP2, Obstruct Spittle
|Airevo Reusable nanomask AR M01L, KN95 / FFP2
|Moway High protection mask FFP2, KN95 number: 10062763
|GYHX KN95 Stereo protective mask KN95
|FancyLand Protective mask 3D FFP2, KN95
|Ouleok Face mask particulate respirator 6212
|Manmao Folding KN95 mask Ear belt type, FFP2 / BFE 95%
|Disposable face mask KN95-A
|Kemoshi Anti Pariculate Face Mask KN95 Respirator
|Health Pro KN95 anti-particle protective mask FFP2/KN95
|Jieyasi KN95
|KN95 Self-priming anti-particulate respirator
|Su
|Disposable Face Mask 13335902530
|BKJ KN95 Protective mask 9001
|LexusLance FFP2 LK-003-A004
|KSL KN95 protective mask
|YUXU ( 雨旭) 9901 GB2626-2006 KN95
|MASK Disposable Protective KN95, Personal protective mask
|Yubei Protective mask Filter material grade: KN95
|SAFE KN95 MASK KN95
|Teyouda KN95 Protective mask
|Yicheng Yi Liao KN95 Mask Filter efficiency ≥ 99.9%
|Protekcia Cubrebocas BVT Registry number: 1673C2017 SSA
|Protekcia Cubrebocas anatomico Registry number: 1673C2017 SSA
|Mei Shu Hu Self-priming Filtering Protective Face Mask KN95, PM 2.5, Protective Mask
