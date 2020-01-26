Deportistas y personalidades lloran la pérdida de Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant ha fallecido este domingo a la edad de 41 años en un accidente de helicóptero en la zona de Calabasas (California) en una tragedia que ha conmovido a todo el mundo del deporte y a todas las personas, pues Bryant es uno de los deportistas más relevantes de la historia.
Por ello las reacciones en las redes sociales no se han hecho esperar, y en seguida jugadores de la NBA y otros deportistas han mostrado su dolor y su pesar por una tragedia inesperada.
Beyond devastated... my big brother... I can’t, I just can’t believe it— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020
NO PLEASE🙏— Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020
Si él lo dice.. https://t.co/nqM26j7go5 pic.twitter.com/QwRuPGCjgu— Antoni Daimiel (@ADaimiel) January 26, 2020
This is just heartbreaking https://t.co/ymcsFqamWo— Jeremy Renner (@Renner4Real) January 26, 2020
No me jodas!! Me he quedado pálido!! Mi pésame a su familia, amigos, al mundo del baloncesto y deporte en general! D.E.P Kobe 😥 pic.twitter.com/rhp3U2c9f5— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) January 26, 2020
We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020
you wit me tonight my guy 🥺— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 26, 2020
24 🐍 x 12 😴 @kobebryant pic.twitter.com/LIQf827bjI
No me lo puedo creer! No sé que decir! He llorado cuando lo he visto! Increible! Duele mucho! Es un día muy triste!— jose manuel calderon (@JmCalderon) January 26, 2020
DEP @kobebryant #gracias por lo que has dado al baloncesto! pic.twitter.com/BHhpfbs41i
Man I don’t even know where to start😭😭 I started playing ball because of KOBE after watching the 2010 finals. I had never watched ball before that and that finals was the turning point of my life. I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD right now!!!!— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 26, 2020
RIP LEGEND