Deportistas y personalidades lloran la pérdida de Kobe Bryant

La leyenda de la NBA fallece en un accidente de helicóptero a sus 41 años

Kobe Bryant, en una imagen de archivo

Kobe Bryant ha fallecido este domingo a la edad de 41 años en un accidente de helicóptero en la zona de Calabasas (California) en una tragedia que ha conmovido a todo el mundo del deporte y a todas las personas, pues Bryant es uno de los deportistas más relevantes de la historia.

Por ello las reacciones en las redes sociales no se han hecho esperar, y en seguida jugadores de la NBA y otros deportistas han mostrado su dolor y su pesar por una tragedia inesperada.

