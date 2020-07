Los demoledores gráficos que muestran el aumento de la temperatura media en cada país en las últimas décadas

Global temperature change for the past 2019 years - recent trend does not look good. Data source: PAGES2k & Berkeley Earth. #climatechange #globalwarming #dataviz #climateviz Idea for using these data from @ed_hawkins.

hi-res/download 🎞: https://t.co/rN1o7vHRhQ pic.twitter.com/eQBiwCRaCK